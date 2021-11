The Cincinnati Bengals lost an inexcusable game to the hapless New York Jets and now they’ll have to pick up the pieces before a Week 9 matchup against the Browns. The good news is that the Bengals get to return home after a three-game road trip. The bad news is that we don’t know how they’ll respond to a loss like this. They previously lost to the Bears and the Packers but they weren’t favored to win either of those games. Cincy were 12-point favorites over the Jets and failed to capitalize on building their lead in the division.

