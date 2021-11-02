Karen Huger’s Vow Renewal Dress On The Season Finale Of ‘RHOP’ Was Everything!

Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams haven’t been able to get along over the years. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore is no stranger to controversy and feuds. And many fans of the show know that her beef with Porsha Williams has lasted for years. On the latest season, Kenya was very vocal about the Bolo situation. She told the others that she believed Porsha hooked up with the dancer during Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party. This didn’t sit well with Porsha. And she felt like Kenya was making too big of an issue over what she thinks may have happened. For Porsha, it’s really no one’s business what she chooses to do with her body. However, some people disagreed with that perspective. Marlo Hampton said Porsha is obligated to be forthcoming about Bolo because she signed up for a reality show. As for Kenya, she said anything that goes down at the cast house during a group trip is fair game.

