Jennings: Youngkin gives GOP a blueprint on how to talk to voters again

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., on Saturday criticized Republicans who voted in favor of the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which passed in the House on Friday night. The House vote was 228-206, with 13 GOP lawmakers joining Democrats to vote in favor of the legislation and six progressive Democrats voting...
Two Latino Republican candidates flipped seats held by Democrats in Virginia and Texas, telling "Fox & Friends First" Thursday that voters are rejecting the left's radical, socialist agenda. Jason Miyares is poised to become the first-ever Latino attorney general of Virginia, and John Lujan was elected to the State House...
From the White House to school boards across America, voters on Tuesday screamed at Democrats: “No!” to reckless spending, meddlesome bureaucrats, bear hugs for criminals, racial fetishism in classrooms and beyond, soaring energy prices, a monthly-average of 179,779 illegal aliens invading the southern “border” on President Joe Biden’s watch, and much more.
MSNBC host Al Sharpton told the Washington Post results of Virginia's gubernatorial election indicate progressives may want to scale back their aggressive campaigning before completely alienating moderates and independents. Democrat Terry McAuliffe and his progressive supporters accused Republican Glenn Youngkin of using a "racist dog whistle" in his fight against...
The Democrats of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, felt the red wave building over the summer when frustrated parents filled school board meetings to complain about masking requirements and an academic theory on systemic racism that wasn't even taught in local schools.
Republican Glenn Youngkin’s defeat of Democrat Terry McAuliffe in blue Virginia’s gubernatorial election has many liberals trying to come up with explanations for how it happened. The culprits have ranged from failing to pass Joe Biden’s agenda, to the candidate himself, to racism. On Wednesday, MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross settled on...
The future of American democracy might have gotten just a wee bit brighter thanks to political news out of Virginia this week. Yes, Democrats got whipped soundly, losing a critical governor’s race in a state that Joe Biden carried by 10 percentage points just a year ago. That’s particularly ominous for Democrats in states such […]
CNN political commentator Van Jones claimed Tuesday that concern over critical race theory (CRT) being taught in schools amounted to racial "dog whistling" as he implored Democrats to come up with "better answers" on the issue by next year's midterm elections. During CNN's election night coverage of Republican Glenn Youngkin's...
WASHINGTON — Centrist Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin and Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell found themselves in agreement Wednesday that GOP wins in Tuesday elections show voters are fed up with rising inflation — and Democrats need to be wary of President Biden’s massive spending plan. Manchin (D-WV) is a pivotal...
Republican Glenn Youngkin mobilized voters concerned about education and race, while making small gains with suburban voters and other key groups to help his party rebound from Donald Trump’s poor showing in Virginia last year and win the governor’s race. The former private equity executive’s victory came even as Trump...
Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the chair of the Senate GOP’s reelection committee, calls Glenn Youngkin’s victory in Virginia's gubernatorial election "a sign of things to come in 2022!" Youngkin, a first-time candidate who hails from the business wing of the Republican Party, narrowly defeated former Democratic Gov. Terry...
Tuesday marks the end of what has been a highly contentious campaign for Virginia governor, between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin. And on Monday, the pair — who, according to recent polls, are in a dead heat — made their last pitch to Virginia voters during interviews with WTOP.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin have raced to fire up their parties’ base voters in opposite ends of Virginia. Both campaigns are working to drive up turnout in a deadlocked and bitter contest for governor that will be scrutinized as a bellwether ahead of next year’s midterms elections. Youngkin campaigned in the far southwestern corner of the state Sunday, participating in a prayer breakfast, a worship service, a barbecue and an evening get-out-the-vote rally. McAuliffe stopped in Richmond and northern Virginia, offering himself as an experienced governor and progressive. Youngkin pushed his message of liberty and freedom from big government.
Missouri Republican candidates for U.S. Senate competed against each other for votes in Kansas City on Friday, mixing hard-right messages with biting comedy. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, Rep. Billy Long and St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey — three of the five major GOP candidates — fought for support at a $25 per-ticket forum held by Clay County Republicans in the clubhouse of the Shoal Creek Golf Course.
A specter haunts the Democratic Party — the possibility of a Glenn Youngkin victory in the Virginia gubernatorial race next week. The former businessman and political neophyte is running neck and neck with Terry McAuliffe, the longtime Democratic fixture who is seeking a return to the governor’s mansion after serving one term from 2014 to 2018.
Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin is making inroads with Virginia’s Hispanic voters by stoking an anti-socialism message, capturing nearly half of the Hispanic vote in a recent poll. Overall, he’s in a dead heat against Democrat Terry McAuliffe and hoping Hispanic voters will make the difference in Tuesday’s election. Mr....
