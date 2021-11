Three quick observations from Thursday night’s 109-98 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at Little Caesars Arena. HALF-WAY THERE – Dwane Casey said before Thursday’s loss that he would be more patient with his young core with regard to considering lineup tweaks than he would be with a more veteran team, especially given where the Pistons are on their timeline. The starters, averaging an NBA-low 51.1 points a game over the first seven, validated Casey’s patience with them, nearly hitting their average in a 45-point first half alone with the Pistons scoring 66 first-half points, 12 above their previous season high.

