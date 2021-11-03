CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers announce DL Charles Omenihu trade along with several roster moves

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UJfJv_0ckuM3IJ00

The 49ers on Tuesday officially announced the acquisition of defensive lineman Charles Omenihu along with a bevy of other roster moves as they set themselves to make additions with their injury situation improving.

Omenihu was acquired from the Houston Texans in exchange for a sixth-round pick in 2023. In 35 games since joining the Texans in 2019 as a fifth-round pick from the University of Texas, Omenihu has 80 pressures and 7.0 sacks per Pro Football Reference. His 16 pressures this season would rank him third on the 49ers behind Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead.

He spent most of his time in Houston playing on the edge, but at 6-5, 280 pounds he could play a role like Arik Armstead where he bounces around the defensive line based on the situation.

San Francisco announced six other roster moves when they made the trade official. While none of the moves in a vacuum will directly impact the team, they’re a sign that the club’s health is improving at a crucial point in their season. These are the other moves and what they mean for the 49ers:

LB Tyrell Adams released

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03EtUk_0ckuM3IJ00
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers placed Adams on their active roster after linebacker Marcell Harris injured his thumb and needed surgery. He may not have lasted another week on the roster had linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair not been in concussion protocol for Week 8 and left San Francisco thin at the position. With Al-Shaair on track to return from concussion protocol in Week 9, and LB Dre Greenlaw’s return from injured reserve looming, Adams became an expendable player on the back end of the depth chart. He’s a candidate to return to the practice squad.

K Joey Slye waived

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4datuK_0ckuM3IJ00
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

This wasn’t a surprise. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday said kicker Robbie Gould would return from injured reserve in Week 9. It is a little odd they let Slye go before ensuring Gould would for sure kick for them against Arizona. Gould won’t count against the roster until he’s officially activated, but Slye’s release is an indicator that Gould is fully ready to go Sunday.

LB Nathan Gerry, released from practice squad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fBMDk_0ckuM3IJ00
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Gerry spent part of the offseason with San Francisco and re-signed to their practice squad in early September. He never made it to the active roster, and the 49ers are getting healthier at linebacker. They may be aiming to re-sign Adams and don’t feel the need to keep two LBs on the practice squad.

RB Jacques Patrick, released from practice squad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jxFyx_0ckuM3IJ00
(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Patrick spent two games on the 49ers’ active roster after they signed him off the Bengals practice squad when their running back depth was badly depleted. They released him once Elijah Mitchell and JaMycal Hasty got healthy, and then re-signed him to the practice squad. With Jeff Wilson Jr. on track to return sometime in the middle of November, the 49ers will have plenty of depth and may be determined to use the vacated practice squad spot elsewhere.

DL Eddie Yarbrough, released from practice squad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aklwp_0ckuM3IJ00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Yarbrough spent part of the preseason in San Francisco and did a pretty nice job on the defensive line. With the acquisition of Omenihu though San Francisco has a deep group at defensive end. They may want to fill his practice squad spot with another position.

S Kai Nacua, placed on practice squad injured reserve

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36BqRo_0ckuM3IJ00
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers elevated Nacua from their practice squad for Sunday’s game in Chicago. He offered depth at safety with Jaquiski Tartt out, and contributed on special teams. Nacua suffered a hamstring injury that’ll sideline him for a few weeks per Kyle Shanahan. He’ll now go on IR where he’ll be required to spend a minimum of three weeks before returning to the practice squad. His absence will open another spot on the practice squad roster. Veteran Tony Jefferson is the other safety on that unit, and Matt Barrows of the Athletic reported veteran safety Will Parks will also join the club’s practice squad. With both free safety Jimmie Ward and Tartt absent with injuries, safety depth is a real concern for the 49ers for the time being.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

49ers news: Biggest winners, losers from 2021 NFL trade deadline

The 2021 NFL trade deadline is now in the rearview mirror, which leaves some clear 49ers winners and losers even though the Niners weren’t overly active. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday he wasn’t expecting general manager John Lynch to make some sort of blockbuster move at the 2021 NFL trade deadline.
NFL
knbr.com

49ers make move before deadline, trade for young Texans pass rusher [report]

Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers were unlikely to be players at the trade deadline. A few hours later, San Francisco reportedly made a trade. The 49ers are acquiring Charles Omenihu, a 24-year-old defensive end from the Houston Texans, in exchange for a late-round draft pick in 2023, according to reports.
NFL
NFL

49ers acquiring pass rusher Charles Omenihu from Texans in trade

The Texans' gradual sell-off saw another player packing his bags Tuesday. Edge rusher ﻿Charles Omenihu﻿ is headed to San Francisco in exchange for a future late-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The former fifth-round pick out of Texas has flashed at times, recording seven sacks in his first...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
theScore

Report: 49ers acquiring Omenihu from Texans for late-round pick

The Houston Texans are trading pass-rusher Charles Omenihu to the San Francisco 49ers, sources told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Houston received a 2023 sixth-round pick in return, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN. Omenihu, a 2019 fifth-round pick, flashed intriguing potential over his first two seasons in Houston,...
NFL
The Spun

Texans, 49ers Reportedly Agree To Deadline Deal

We’re now four hours from the NFL Trade Deadline. The San Francisco 49ers just added an interesting young piece to their defense, trading for Houston Texans defensive end Charles Omenihu. The Texas grad was a fifth-rounder for Houston in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was a First-Team All-Big 12 performer...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Gerry
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Jaquiski Tartt
Person
Jimmie Ward
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Chiefs talked with Texans about DE Charles Omenihu trade

The Houston Texans almost parted ways with one of their young defensive lineman ahead of the Nov. 2 trade deadline. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, just before the Kansas City Chiefs made the deal to acquire outside linebacker Melvin Ingram from the Pittsburgh Steelers, the AFC West club called the Texans to talk about possibly acquiring defensive end Charles Omenihu.
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Texans' Justin Britt, Charles Omenihu activated vs. Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Texans starting center Justin Britt was activated for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. Britt practiced with limitations for the first time in two weeks with a knee injury, and it’s still expected that reserve lineman Justin McCray will start in his place. Defensive end Charles Omenihu was...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers roster moves: RB JaMycal Hasty activated off IR, LB Mychal Kendricks released

The 49ers on Saturday announced a handful of roster moves before their Week 7 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. Running back JaMycal Hasty was activated off injured reserve, linebacker Tyrell Adams was promoted to the active roster from the practice squad, and linebacker Mychal Kendricks was released from the active roster. The 49ers also elevated quarterback Nate Sudfeld and tight end Tanner Hudson from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Concussion#American Football#Dl Charles Omenihu#Texans#The University Of Texas
NBC Sports

With Gould returning, 49ers waive Slye in series of roster moves

The 49ers on Tuesday waived kicker Joey Slye in a series of roster moves, paving the way for Robbie Gould to return from injured reserve. Slye played in three games for the 49ers and made seven of eight field-goal tries, but only two of his four extra-point attempts. Gould sustained...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
The Spun

Jared Goff’s Girlfriend, Christen Harper, Reacts To Living In Detroit

Just over a year ago, HBO’s Hard Knocks featured the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers – but it wasn’t a football player that stole the show. That role belonged to model Christen Harper, who captured the audience’s attention. The girlfriend of former Rams quarterback Jared Goff, Harper made a lasting impression on fans and has since taken over the modeling world.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

NFL head coach reveals his team has reached out to Cam Newton

Since being released by New England before the start of the regular season, Cam Newton has been waiting patiently as a free agent for the right opportunity. With Russell Wilson sidelined by a hand injury, the Seahawks are in the market for a quarterback and head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday in an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle that the Seahawks have talked to Newton as well as everyone else available “who could help us.”
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

43K+
Followers
87K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy