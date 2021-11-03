49ers announce DL Charles Omenihu trade along with several roster moves

The 49ers on Tuesday officially announced the acquisition of defensive lineman Charles Omenihu along with a bevy of other roster moves as they set themselves to make additions with their injury situation improving.

Omenihu was acquired from the Houston Texans in exchange for a sixth-round pick in 2023. In 35 games since joining the Texans in 2019 as a fifth-round pick from the University of Texas, Omenihu has 80 pressures and 7.0 sacks per Pro Football Reference. His 16 pressures this season would rank him third on the 49ers behind Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead.

He spent most of his time in Houston playing on the edge, but at 6-5, 280 pounds he could play a role like Arik Armstead where he bounces around the defensive line based on the situation.

San Francisco announced six other roster moves when they made the trade official. While none of the moves in a vacuum will directly impact the team, they’re a sign that the club’s health is improving at a crucial point in their season. These are the other moves and what they mean for the 49ers:

LB Tyrell Adams released

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers placed Adams on their active roster after linebacker Marcell Harris injured his thumb and needed surgery. He may not have lasted another week on the roster had linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair not been in concussion protocol for Week 8 and left San Francisco thin at the position. With Al-Shaair on track to return from concussion protocol in Week 9, and LB Dre Greenlaw’s return from injured reserve looming, Adams became an expendable player on the back end of the depth chart. He’s a candidate to return to the practice squad.

K Joey Slye waived

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

This wasn’t a surprise. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday said kicker Robbie Gould would return from injured reserve in Week 9. It is a little odd they let Slye go before ensuring Gould would for sure kick for them against Arizona. Gould won’t count against the roster until he’s officially activated, but Slye’s release is an indicator that Gould is fully ready to go Sunday.

LB Nathan Gerry, released from practice squad

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Gerry spent part of the offseason with San Francisco and re-signed to their practice squad in early September. He never made it to the active roster, and the 49ers are getting healthier at linebacker. They may be aiming to re-sign Adams and don’t feel the need to keep two LBs on the practice squad.

RB Jacques Patrick, released from practice squad

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Patrick spent two games on the 49ers’ active roster after they signed him off the Bengals practice squad when their running back depth was badly depleted. They released him once Elijah Mitchell and JaMycal Hasty got healthy, and then re-signed him to the practice squad. With Jeff Wilson Jr. on track to return sometime in the middle of November, the 49ers will have plenty of depth and may be determined to use the vacated practice squad spot elsewhere.

DL Eddie Yarbrough, released from practice squad

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Yarbrough spent part of the preseason in San Francisco and did a pretty nice job on the defensive line. With the acquisition of Omenihu though San Francisco has a deep group at defensive end. They may want to fill his practice squad spot with another position.

S Kai Nacua, placed on practice squad injured reserve

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers elevated Nacua from their practice squad for Sunday’s game in Chicago. He offered depth at safety with Jaquiski Tartt out, and contributed on special teams. Nacua suffered a hamstring injury that’ll sideline him for a few weeks per Kyle Shanahan. He’ll now go on IR where he’ll be required to spend a minimum of three weeks before returning to the practice squad. His absence will open another spot on the practice squad roster. Veteran Tony Jefferson is the other safety on that unit, and Matt Barrows of the Athletic reported veteran safety Will Parks will also join the club’s practice squad. With both free safety Jimmie Ward and Tartt absent with injuries, safety depth is a real concern for the 49ers for the time being.