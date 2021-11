Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2021) - Since the birth of blockchain technology and crypto, meme and gaming cultures have been naturally integrated into this particular field. Tsuzuki Inu, a project that has the genes of both meme and gaming, is not satisfied by being just another "Inu" ERC20 token. With Play-to-Earn game planned in future, Tsuzuki Inu is holding a giveaway event for its token holders, and its TZKI token is listed on trading platforms like LBank Exchange, to further expand its global community.

