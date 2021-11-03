CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Arthur: 'I want to be one of the greats'

Cover picture for the articleMeeting your new partner's parents for the first time is a nerve-wracking experience for anyone. While psychologists don't agree on a specific number, most suggest that you have less than 30 seconds to impress someone. One study even suggests you've got just 33 milliseconds before people start making judgements....

officialcharts.com

James Arthur on his new, rock-edged album and sound: "The challenge is - can I have a hit song and not repeat myself?"

James Arthur's newest album It'll All Makes Sense In The End (out Friday November 5) is, as he will tell you, his most personal work to date. Backed by its apocalyptic front cover - where James can be seen with a younger version of himself - it's no wonder that the music sprung out of an intensive 3-month period of writing and reflection during lockdown last year.
riffmagazine.com

ALBUM REVIEW: James Arthur learns ‘It’ll All Make Sense In The End’

“The X Factor UK” winner James Arthur, best known in the United States for his tender and widely played “Say You Won’t Let Go,” is gearing up to release his fourth album. It’ll All Make Sense In The End looks at both the past and future to find comfort in his presence.
flaunt.com

Flaunt Premiere | James Arthur's New Album ‘It'll All Make Sense In The End’

If there’s one word to describe James Arthur and his music, it would be beautiful. Hailing from Middlesburgh, UK, the multi-Platinum recording artist is a master of his craft, meticulous in detail with everything he encounters. From his heartfelt ballads to his cinematic visuals, the vivid storytelling does not go unnoticed, as his honest and vulnerable lyrics cut deep into the hearts of all those who listen.
James Arthur
Rebecca Ferguson
Sam Fender
Cher Lloyd
talentrecap.com

‘X Factor’ Winner James Arthur Performs New Song ‘Emily’ for His Future Child

The X Factor UK winner James Arthur stopped by Today to perform his new single “Emily” and talk about the emotional meaning behind the song. Arthur, who won Season 9 of the talent show in 2012, wrote the song about his future daughter. The singer doesn’t have a child right now, but he hopes to one day be a father.
Variety

Rising Star Holly Humberstone Talks New EP, U.S. Tour, and Becoming Famous in Lockdown

Holly Humberstone is a nearly 22-year-old British singer-songwriter who has become one of what I guess we can call “pandemic babies” — artists who have seen their careers rise almost entirely during the Covid-19 lockdown. After dropping several songs online, in 2019 she posted in BBC Music’s “Introducing” page and was almost immediately booked for the network’s stage at the massive Glastonbury festival, which ended up being one of her first-ever gigs. She played a series of small solo gigs and then a European tour opening for Lewis Capaldi just before the pandemic — during which she played to 12,000 people...
Variety

Rita Ora, Ryan Tedder, Winnie Harlow Headline ‘2021 MTV EMAs’ Award Presenter Lineup – Global Bulletin

AWARDS MTV has unveiled the star-studded lineup of award presenters for the upcoming “2021 MTV EMAs.” Pop star Rita Ora, model Winnie Harlow, musician and producer Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, WWE star Drew McIntyre, singer-songwriter Olly Alexander, DJ and producer Joel Corry and Brazilian singer-actor Manu Gavassi will each present prizes during the ceremony. The hosts join an in-person lineup of celebrity talent which includes Maluma, Måneskin, Kim Petras, YUNGBLUD, Griff, girl in red, show host Saweetie and World Stage headliner OneRepublic. The 2021 “MTV EMAs” will take place Nov. 14 in the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary and be broadcast...
Soap Opera Digest

Y&R’s Jerry Douglas Dies At 88

Jerry Douglas (ex-John, Y&R) passed away on November 9 at the age of 88, just shy of his 89th birthday. Born in Chelsea, MA on November 12, 1932, Douglas pursued an acting career after graduation from Brandeis University. He joined the cast of Y&R in March 1982 as John Abbott, the wealthy chairman of Jabot Cosmetics and beloved single father of Ashley, Jack and Traci. The character passed away in 2006 but made sporadic appearances until 2015. Over the span of his long career, Douglas appeared in numerous feature films, including Oliver Stone’s JFK, Avalanche, The Godson, Head Over Spurs in Love, and Mommie Dearest. He leaves behind his wife of 37 years, Kym Douglas, sons Jod and Hunter, and daughter Avra. “On behalf of the entire company of The Young and the Restless, we send our deepest sympathies to the Douglas family on the passing of Jerry Douglas,” said Executive Producer Anthony Morina in a statement. “Jerry came to Y&R in 1982 with an impressive resume of credits. Our show was lucky to have an actor of his caliber join the Y&R cast and introduce the audience to the iconic Abbott family. His contribution to the legacy of Y&R as Abbott family patriarch, John Abbott is still felt to this day. He will be sorely missed.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Teyana Taylor’s LA “Farewell” Show Goes Viral For Lap Dances, Junie & Putting Fan's Safety First

Twitter woke up this morning to see Teyana Taylor’s LA show trending on the Explore page, and for good reason. Last night, Teyana was onstage at The Novo for the LA stop on her “The Last Rose Petal… Farewell” tour, which she announced at the foot of September to be her last city-to-city run, before retiring from music completely. Fans, of course, were devastated by the news, but Teyana left LA with a series of memorable moments, leaving everything out on stage.
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Tease Intriguing Big Cast Addition: Who Will He Play?

New General Hospital spoilers suggest a popular There seems opera veteran has joined the cast. As fans take in this news, everybody is wondering who he might portray. The rumor is that actor Trevor St. John has joined the General Hospital cast. As his IMDb page reveals, St. John has been acting for many years, both in film and television projects. He popped up in films such as Crimson Tide and The Bourne Ultimatum, although he is probably most recognized for the years he was on One Life to Live. Since OLTL ended, he’s done quite a few other projects, including the Roswell, New Mexico series, a reboot of the former WB hit Roswell.
