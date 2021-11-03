Chesapeake delegate Cliff Hayes keeps his seat in the 77th District

Del. Cliff Hayes, D-Chesapeake, applauds during the first day of the General Assembly, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Steve Earley/The Virginian-Pilot

Democrat Del. C.E. “Cliff” Hayes Jr. won reelection in the 77th District, defeating Republican Geoffrey R. Burke.

With nearly all precincts reporting results, Hayes won about 61% of votes. The district is mostly in Chesapeake and a small portion of Virginia Beach.

Hayes was elected to the seat in 2016 and serves on the House Appropriations; Health, Welfare and Institutions; and Communications, Technology and Innovation committees. He’s a native of South Norfolk and lists access to healthcare and creating safe communities on his website as top priorities.

Josh Reyes, 757-247-4692, joreyes@dailypress.com