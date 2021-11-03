Chesapeake delegate Cliff Hayes keeps his seat in the 77th District
Democrat Del. C.E. “Cliff” Hayes Jr. won reelection in the 77th District, defeating Republican Geoffrey R. Burke.
With nearly all precincts reporting results, Hayes won about 61% of votes. The district is mostly in Chesapeake and a small portion of Virginia Beach.
Hayes was elected to the seat in 2016 and serves on the House Appropriations; Health, Welfare and Institutions; and Communications, Technology and Innovation committees. He’s a native of South Norfolk and lists access to healthcare and creating safe communities on his website as top priorities.
Josh Reyes, 757-247-4692, joreyes@dailypress.com
