Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake delegate Cliff Hayes keeps his seat in the 77th District

By Josh Reyes, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JJ8W5_0ckuKkkv00
Del. Cliff Hayes, D-Chesapeake, applauds during the first day of the General Assembly, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Steve Earley/The Virginian-Pilot

Democrat Del. C.E. “Cliff” Hayes Jr. won reelection in the 77th District, defeating Republican Geoffrey R. Burke.

With nearly all precincts reporting results, Hayes won about 61% of votes. The district is mostly in Chesapeake and a small portion of Virginia Beach.

Hayes was elected to the seat in 2016 and serves on the House Appropriations; Health, Welfare and Institutions; and Communications, Technology and Innovation committees. He’s a native of South Norfolk and lists access to healthcare and creating safe communities on his website as top priorities.

