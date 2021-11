By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Democrat Ed Gainey has declared victory as Pittsburgh’s next mayor. Gainey gave a speech with family and supporters by his side, making history as the city’s first Black mayor. At that time, 67.66% of precincts were reporting with 38,151 votes for Gainey and 15,207 votes for Moreno. Republican Tony Moreno conceded shortly after. This victory isn't just my victory, it's a Pittsburgh victory. This City never gave up on me, no matter how tough it got, and I will always believe in Pittsburgh. I know that we can bring this City together. Our rivers and valleys keep...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO