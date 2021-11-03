CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Longtime delegate Barry Knight wins 81st House District

By Sierra Jenkins, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

Longtime Republican Barry Knight will keep his seat in the 81st House District representing portions of Virginia Beach and Chesapeake.

Knight ran against Democrat Jeffrey Feld, a podiatrist in Virginia Beach and Norfolk.

As of 11:45 p.m., 97% of precincts reported results except provisional and absentee ballots processed after Nov. 2.

A hog farmer and agricultural bureau board member, Knight has held the seat since 2009 and has pledged to support the local economy and protect citizens’ rights. According to his website, Knight aims to support agriculture legislation, ensure second amendment rights, lower taxes, promote parental rights in education and provide access to an affordable college education or vocational school.

As of Oct. 21, Knight’s campaign raised about $447,330 and Feld over $130,000, according to the Virginia Pubic Access Project.

