The Motlow State Lady Bucks soccer team topped the Columbia State Chargers 6-2 to take the Region 7 Championship. Motlow midfielder Kristen Gasaway earned MVP for the game. Motlow was able to edge the Chargers during the 18th minute of play. Madisen Hodges put the ball towards the net where the Chargers defense nudged it into the net to put Motlow ahead 1-0. The Bucks and Chargers held each other for the rest of the first half.

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO