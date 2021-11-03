CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings: Youngkin gives GOP a blueprint on how to talk to voters again

dequeenbee.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN contributor Scott Jennings explains how Republican...

www.dequeenbee.com

New York Post

Voters to Dems: Drop dead!

From the White House to school boards across America, voters on Tuesday screamed at Democrats: “No!” to reckless spending, meddlesome bureaucrats, bear hugs for criminals, racial fetishism in classrooms and beyond, soaring energy prices, a monthly-average of 179,779 illegal aliens invading the southern “border” on President Joe Biden’s watch, and much more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Virginia election losses shake Al Sharpton; MSNBC host says progressives 'could lose it all'

MSNBC host Al Sharpton told the Washington Post results of Virginia's gubernatorial election indicate progressives may want to scale back their aggressive campaigning before completely alienating moderates and independents. Democrat Terry McAuliffe and his progressive supporters accused Republican Glenn Youngkin of using a "racist dog whistle" in his fight against...
VIRGINIA STATE
mediaite.com

Tiffany Cross Says Democrats Lost Virginia Because ‘A Good Chunk of Voters Out There Are OK With White Supremacy’

Republican Glenn Youngkin’s defeat of Democrat Terry McAuliffe in blue Virginia’s gubernatorial election has many liberals trying to come up with explanations for how it happened. The culprits have ranged from failing to pass Joe Biden’s agenda, to the candidate himself, to racism. On Wednesday, MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross settled on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Florida Phoenix

Bookman: GOP’s Trump-lite Virginia win hard for Georgia Republicans to duplicate

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The future of American democracy might have gotten just a wee bit brighter thanks to political news out of Virginia this week. Yes, Democrats got whipped soundly, losing a critical governor’s race in a state that Joe Biden carried by 10 percentage points just a year ago. That’s particularly ominous for Democrats in states such […] The post Bookman: GOP’s Trump-lite Virginia win hard for Georgia Republicans to duplicate appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GEORGIA STATE
wakg.com

Youngkin fired up voters better

Republican Glenn Youngkin mobilized voters concerned about education and race, while making small gains with suburban voters and other key groups to help his party rebound from Donald Trump’s poor showing in Virginia last year and win the governor’s race. The former private equity executive’s victory came even as Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WTOP

McAuliffe, Youngkin make their final pitches to voters on WTOP

Tuesday marks the end of what has been a highly contentious campaign for Virginia governor, between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin. And on Monday, the pair — who, according to recent polls, are in a dead heat — made their last pitch to Virginia voters during interviews with WTOP.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Republican Glen Youngkin fired up voters in Virginia

Republican Glenn Youngkin mobilized voters concerned about education and race, while making small gains with suburban voters and other key groups to help his party rebound from Donald Trump’s poor showing in Virginia last year and win the governor’s race. The former private equity executive’s victory came even as Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

