The Homemade Goods From The PNW Vibes Store In Washington Are Worth The Drive To Get Them
Washington has thousands of unique crafters, designers, and other creatives. And while some have luck at craft fairs and with Etsy shops, nothing beats the permanence of an easy-to-find storefront location.
Late last year, a new shop opened up on Whidbey Island that features only locally made, handmade items from the Pacific Northwest. The next time you’re in the area, make sure to check out PNW Vibes.
Address: PNW Vibes Market, 715 SE Fidalgo Ave Suite 105, Oak Harbor, WA 98277, USA
