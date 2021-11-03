CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Homemade Goods From The PNW Vibes Store In Washington Are Worth The Drive To Get Them

By Jessica Wick
 9 days ago

Washington has thousands of unique crafters, designers, and other creatives. And while some have luck at craft fairs and with Etsy shops, nothing beats the permanence of an easy-to-find storefront location.

Late last year, a new shop opened up on Whidbey Island that features only locally made, handmade items from the Pacific Northwest. The next time you’re in the area, make sure to check out PNW Vibes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17U6uZ_0ckuJDrH00
PNW Vibes is located in Oak Harbor, inside the Loft Building.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cQGLD_0ckuJDrH00
The goal was to open a spot for all kinds of local handmade goods to be displayed, and that's exactly what Uluave-Gould has done.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H5U1c_0ckuJDrH00
Quite a few of the vendors are from Whidbey Island, but you'll also see designs from people all over Washington as well as some from Oregon.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37klQJ_0ckuJDrH00
From apparel to accessories to home goods, you'll find a little bit of everything here.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DPU4X_0ckuJDrH00
Needless to say, this is the perfect place to come if you need a special gift.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lckSC_0ckuJDrH00
Uluave-Gould grew up in Washington, but she left for a few years -- and she said that moving away made her appreciate the Pacific Northwest even more.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SOawC_0ckuJDrH00
PNW Vibes is open Monday - Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. (4 p.m. on Saturday and Monday).

Have you ever visited PNW Vibes?

Address: PNW Vibes Market, 715 SE Fidalgo Ave Suite 105, Oak Harbor, WA 98277, USA

Jessica Wick is a writer and travel enthusiast who loves exploring new places, meeting new people and, of course, beautiful Big Sky Country and every part of Washington State.

