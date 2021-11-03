The Homemade Goods From The PNW Vibes Store In Washington Are Worth The Drive To Get Them

Washington has thousands of unique crafters, designers, and other creatives. And while some have luck at craft fairs and with Etsy shops, nothing beats the permanence of an easy-to-find storefront location.

Late last year, a new shop opened up on Whidbey Island that features only locally made, handmade items from the Pacific Northwest. The next time you’re in the area, make sure to check out PNW Vibes.

PNW Vibes is located in Oak Harbor, inside the Loft Building.

The goal was to open a spot for all kinds of local handmade goods to be displayed, and that's exactly what Uluave-Gould has done.

Quite a few of the vendors are from Whidbey Island, but you'll also see designs from people all over Washington as well as some from Oregon.

From apparel to accessories to home goods, you'll find a little bit of everything here.

Needless to say, this is the perfect place to come if you need a special gift.

Uluave-Gould grew up in Washington, but she left for a few years -- and she said that moving away made her appreciate the Pacific Northwest even more.

PNW Vibes is open Monday - Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. (4 p.m. on Saturday and Monday).

Address: PNW Vibes Market, 715 SE Fidalgo Ave Suite 105, Oak Harbor, WA 98277, USA

