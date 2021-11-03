This Washington Waterfront Is Officially One Of The Best River Walks In The Country

Spend one weekend — or even just an afternoon — in Vancouver and you’ll start to realize how underrated it is. Located on the north bank of the Columbia River in the southern part of the state, this city has a lot of appeal, and it’s only getting better.

Vancouver’s waterfront recently made Fodor’s list of 15 Best River Walks in the United States. Considering all the beautiful river walks that you’ll find in this country, that’s quite an honor.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

The Vancouver Waterfront features a two-mile paved path with some stunning views.

The focal point of the area is Grant Street Pier, which was designed to resemble the billow of a passing sailboat.

The Vancouver Waterfront is attracting all kinds of new shops, restaurants, breweries, and tasting rooms.

There are plenty of restaurants, bars and tap rooms in the area, with more to come.

For a truly indulgent treat, head to The Yard Milkshake Bar.

The waterfront will also soon welcome The Hotel Indigo, Vancouver's first boutique property -- but it won't be the last.

If you haven't explored the Vancouver Waterfront in awhile, you're missing out on some exciting new additions.

Check out all the latest happenings at the Vancouver Waterfront here.

Address: Vancouver Waterfront, 695 Waterfront Wy, Vancouver, WA 98660, USA