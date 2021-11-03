CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

This Washington Waterfront Is Officially One Of The Best River Walks In The Country

By Jessica Wick
 9 days ago

Spend one weekend — or even just an afternoon — in Vancouver and you’ll start to realize how underrated it is. Located on the north bank of the Columbia River in the southern part of the state, this city has a lot of appeal, and it’s only getting better.

Vancouver’s waterfront recently made Fodor’s list of 15 Best River Walks in the United States. Considering all the beautiful river walks that you’ll find in this country, that’s quite an honor.



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hlHlo_0ckuJB5p00
The Vancouver Waterfront features a two-mile paved path with some stunning views.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cJPby_0ckuJB5p00
The focal point of the area is Grant Street Pier, which was designed to resemble the billow of a passing sailboat.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hkqg3_0ckuJB5p00
The Vancouver Waterfront is attracting all kinds of new shops, restaurants, breweries, and tasting rooms.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uNrWH_0ckuJB5p00
There are plenty of restaurants, bars and tap rooms in the area, with more to come.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CuEw6_0ckuJB5p00
For a truly indulgent treat, head to The Yard Milkshake Bar.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GY1H5_0ckuJB5p00
The waterfront will also soon welcome The Hotel Indigo, Vancouver's first boutique property -- but it won't be the last.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AoCsi_0ckuJB5p00
If you haven't explored the Vancouver Waterfront in awhile, you're missing out on some exciting new additions.

Check out all the latest happenings at the Vancouver Waterfront here.

Address: Vancouver Waterfront, 695 Waterfront Wy, Vancouver, WA 98660, USA

Comments / 8

Edward Anthony Castro Jr.
8d ago

I can't see how. I'd never take my dogs or sons there.. Best spot maybe if you want to find some hypodermic needles and get your car broken into while on your walk. the local fisherman know that stretch as glass beach. Between the degenerates breaking glass down there, and the homeless camps as far as the eye can see, that's the last place I'd go for a scenic walk. garbage left every which way to sunday. The only thing different than the boardwalk out in Camas and Washougal are the hundreds of businesses.

Reply(1)
6
 

ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Washington is for people who LOVE the Evergreen State. We publish one Washington article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

