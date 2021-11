FALL CREEK — Winning is nothing new to these Crickets. Long before they represented Fall Creek volleyball at the varsity level, the girls were loading up their win column while leaving plenty of open real estate in the loss category. From the moment it first took the court, this year’s senior group has been special. It didn’t matter who they were taking on. Much more often than not, the Crickets came out on the winning end.

FALL CREEK, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO