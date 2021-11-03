CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selinsgrove, PA

One new member on the Selinsgrove Borough Council

By Marcia Moore
The Daily Item
The Daily Item
 9 days ago

Four incumbents and one newcomer have been elected to serve on the Selinsgrove Borough Council.

In his first venture into public office, Scott Frost, a Republican, won a four-year seat on the council Tuesday with 421 votes, according to Tuesday’s unofficial election results.

Incumbent Democrats Sara Lauver, Marvin Rudnitsky, and Bobbie Owens were re-elected to four-year terms.

Lauver and Owens each won a second term, with 482 votes and 417 votes, respectively. Rudnitsky won his third, four-year term with 449 votes.

Sara Maul, a Democrat who has served as a council member since replacing Grant Neff who left the seat before the end of his term last fall, was elected to a 2-year term with 410 votes. Her Republican opponent, Jason Daniels, received 325 votes.

Failing to garner enough votes for a four-year seat on the council were political newcomers Ivana Lluveras, with 303 votes, and John Fromille, who received 277 votes.

The Daily Item

Lewisburg School Board gives farewell to 3 outgoing directors

Directors of the Lewisburg Area School Board paid respects and said goodbye Thursday to three outgoing board members including the longest tenured director, Mary Brouse. Brouse served 28 years on the board, having won election seven consecutive times. She fell just short this year, finishing with the fifth-most votes in a race for four positions on the board. Thursday was her last meeting before the board reorganizes next month.
LEWISBURG, PA
The Daily Item

Lewisburg Area facing $1.1M deficit as next budget takes shape

A budget deficit nearing $1.1 million looms over the Lewisburg Area School District as administrators and the Board of Directors begin work to balance its spending plan for next school year. John Fairchild, director of administrative services, presented an initial budget outlook Thursday as he does each November. Deficits at...
LEWISBURG, PA
