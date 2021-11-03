One new member on the Selinsgrove Borough Council

Four incumbents and one newcomer have been elected to serve on the Selinsgrove Borough Council.

In his first venture into public office, Scott Frost, a Republican, won a four-year seat on the council Tuesday with 421 votes, according to Tuesday’s unofficial election results.

Incumbent Democrats Sara Lauver, Marvin Rudnitsky, and Bobbie Owens were re-elected to four-year terms.

Lauver and Owens each won a second term, with 482 votes and 417 votes, respectively. Rudnitsky won his third, four-year term with 449 votes.

Sara Maul, a Democrat who has served as a council member since replacing Grant Neff who left the seat before the end of his term last fall, was elected to a 2-year term with 410 votes. Her Republican opponent, Jason Daniels, received 325 votes.

Failing to garner enough votes for a four-year seat on the council were political newcomers Ivana Lluveras, with 303 votes, and John Fromille, who received 277 votes.