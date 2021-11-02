CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyde Park Youth Symphony gala to take place Wednesday evening

By Herald staff report
Hyde Park Herald
Hyde Park Herald
 6 days ago

The Hyde Park Youth Symphony’s virtual fall gala honoring Chicago cellist and composer Tomeka Reid will...

Hyde Park Herald

'As You Like It' savvily marries the Bard and the Beatles

I'm enough of a Shakespeare purist that I was skeptical when I heard Chicago Shakespeare Theater was staging “As You Like It,” set in the 1960s and infused with almost two dozen Beatles songs. The long pre-show entertainment on stage, featuring wrestling matches to the tune of “Money (That's What I Want),” didn't set my mind at ease, even though the commentary was amusing and I knew a wrestling match figured in the play.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Longtime friends open beauty salon on 55th Street

Growing up in Rockford, Leah Lambert often traveled to Hyde Park in the summer to visit her aunt. “We'd always come up here and then we'd eat dinner and go to Michigan City. We'd come up here and hang out at Navy Pier and go to the little Hyde Park festivals and just hang out and take the number 6 bus downtown,” Lambert recalled.
SMALL BUSINESS
Hyde Park Herald

Halloween in Hyde Park sees no arrests for second year in a row

For the second year in a row, no people were arrested on Halloween in Hyde Park. A crowd of around 50 young people, smaller than in past years, congregated along 53rd Street. They were met by police officers deployed from three different districts and the University of Chicago Police Department, as well as orange-clad residents. Squad cars were lined up along 53rd both Saturday and Sunday nights.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

COVID update: UChicago Medicine having weekend vaccination clinic for all 5- to 11-year-olds

UChicago Medicine is making plans for the distribution of vaccines once federal regulators give the final go-ahead for 5- to 11-year-olds to get immunized against COVID-19. In a late-October interview, pediatric epidemiologist Dr. Daniel Johnson said the hospital system was anticipating vaccine shipments towards the end of this week, most likely Thursday, with the beginning of vaccine administration on Saturday. They hope to give out 100 to 125 shots that day before ramping up to 175 to 200 a day on the weekend clinics.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

I was punched: Physical homophobia in Hyde Park

I wish to address what happened to me on Sunday night as I was covering Halloween on 53rd Street. The Herald covers the annual crowds of youth in our neighborhood for two reasons: both in the case of any fighting or property damage, or in the case of over-aggression from the police; both have happened in the past. Whenever I report on incidents that draw forth police activity, I dress as my last editor, who covered the 1968 riots for the Tribune, advised: conservatively to the point of incongruity, in a white shirt and a tie. That way you as a reporter stick out from everyone.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

New book documents lakefront stone carvings of ordinary Chicagoans

The Bedford limestone layered along Promontory Point is easy to build with and carve into. Quarried in southern Indiana beneath shale and sandstone, it is almost pure calcite and can be cut into massive blocks that will stand up well to intense temperature changes, making it a popular building material after the Great Chicago Fire. (The limestone on the lakefront has some imperfections that made it unsuitable for construction.) Much of the neo-Gothic campus of the University of Chicago, including Rockefeller Chapel, 5850 S. Woodlawn Ave., was built with it.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

A North star of the lute

It was chilly in Hyde Park on Sunday, a dull, gray day stained with cold rain. But inside the Logan Center’s Performance Hall, University of Chicago Presents transported the assembled audience to another place and time, serving up 16th century music for the lute that conjured the gaiety of spring, the light-giving inspiration of love, and the wistfulness of loss suffused with bursts of sunshine.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

U. of C. researcher finds success as street dancer

Derrick Judkins calls himself the real-life Spider-Man. As a clinical research assistant at the University of Chicago during the day and a street dancer by night, he has to balance two lives while he moves through the world. “I'm a fan of Spider-Man for real, ‘cuz that's a big inspiration,”...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Preparations for Halloween night in Hyde Park underway

As has become the case every year, authorities are planning to counteract any youth disorder on and around 53rd Street on Halloween night. Because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, no programming is planned for teenagers or trick-or-treaters on the thoroughfare this year. Bennie Currie, the head of Ald. Sophia King's...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

A swan song (maybe) for the South Side Pie Challenge

"This is the swan song, we're done," said South Side Pie Challenge co-founder and organizing force Julie Vassilatos as she cleaned up after the 10th iteration of the event Saturday afternoon. The day had been quite a success, with the line for pie-slice tickets extending out of Nichols Park to...
CHICAGO, IL
