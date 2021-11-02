Hyde Park Youth Symphony gala to take place Wednesday evening

I wish to address what happened to me on Sunday night as I was covering Halloween on 53rd Street. The Herald covers the annual crowds of youth in our neighborhood for two reasons: both in the case of any fighting or property damage, or in the case of over-aggression from the police; both have happened in the past. Whenever I report on incidents that draw forth police activity, I dress as my last editor, who covered the 1968 riots for the Tribune, advised: conservatively to the point of incongruity, in a white shirt and a tie. That way you as a reporter stick out from everyone.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO