Murphy, Ciattarelli in close fight for New Jersey governor's race

The race for New Jersey governor is much closer than early polls initially predicted.

Gov. Phil Murphy is running for a second term against Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli.

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the race, but Ciattarelli held the lead for many hours Tuesday night.

About 94% of the votes had been counted, with Ciattarelli holding 50% of the votes, to Murphy’s 49%.

Mail-in votes have not yet been counted.

Both candidates addressed their supporters in the early hours of Wednesday morning, saying that the race would not be over until each vote was counted.

It was an Election Day not without issues. There were numerous reports of technical issues at polling stations, as well as of polling locations running out of ballots.

The American Civil Liberties Union and the League of Women Voters filed a last-minute lawsuit to get polls to stay open an additional 90 minutes. A judge denied that request, citing a lack of evidence of widespread issues.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. as scheduled.

A Ciattarelli win would send a jolt of surprise through state and national politics, though a win by Murphy for a second consecutive term as a Democrat would break historic trends. If Murphy wins, he will be the first Democrat to be reelected governor in New Jersey since 1977.

