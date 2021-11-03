Bicyclist Ade Hogue, Killed Last Week Near Grand Avenue And DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Honored With Ghost Bike

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s bicycling community gathered Tuesday evening to remember Ade Hogue, a bicyclist who was killed last week.

“He was a bonfire,” one man said. “You couldn’t help but gather around him and feel his warmth.”

Hogue was struck and killed Friday while riding his bicycle near Grand Avenue and Lower DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The bicycle community put up a white ghost bike at the site to stand as a memorial.

Bicyclists also demanded better safety for riders in Chicago.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for an emergency medical fund Hogue’s family. The page has raise over $164,000.