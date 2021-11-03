MLB world reacts to Atlanta Braves winning first world series since 1995

The Atlanta Braves are your World Series champion for the first time since 1995. By virtue of their Game 6 win over the Astros in Houston, the underdog Braves have done the imaginable.

Huge underdogs heading into the series, Atlanta dominated to the tune of 7-0 on Tuesday night — shocking the baseball world in the process.

It’s an absolutely astonishing accomplishment given that the Atlanta Braves finished the regular season with the worst record among division winners in baseball. They also had to navigate through the 2020 champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series .

Led by a manager in Brian Snitker who has been with the organization since the days of President Jimmy Carter, these Braves just came out victorious for their second time in Atlanta. It represents their first title since the days of Chipper Jones, Fred McGriff, Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz in 1995.

For many, this win was a reminder of the great Braves teams of the 1990’s when they were a nightly feature on TBS. It brings back memories of the glory days. It also came against MLB’s public enemy No. 1 in that of the Houston Astros following their cheating scandal.

Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves players celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The backdrop in Houston was a ton of Atlanta Braves fans showing up to cheer their team on to what was a lopsided win over the home squad.

The last time these Braves won the World Series back in 1995, “The Macarena” was that top cult hit in the music charts, Michael Jordan returned from his stint in baseball and eBay was launched. It’s crazy, and people who watched the game saw this first-hand.

MLB world reacts to Atlanta Braves winning the World Series

More must-reads: