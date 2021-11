You probably know what your sun sign is, but there's so many other parts of your chart that represent an aspect of your personality and sense of self. A deeper grasp on astrology can be a tool through which you learn more about yourself, your needs, and the way you express yourself. But how does it all even work? What's a zodiac sign and how do they relate to the planets? Well, astrologer Lisa Stardust has just created 'The Astrological Deck,' an interactive way to read and understand your birth chart. "I've always been a visual learner," says Stardust when explaining the inspiration behind her decision to create this deck. "When I learned astrology, I would make little charts and pictures for myself to remember the various planets and signs."

