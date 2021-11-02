CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three things for November 2

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, President Joe Biden attended COP26 in Glasgow. The annual summit is an opportunity for world leaders to come together and discuss various climate issues and solutions for the future. Earlier this year, Biden pledged the U.S. would slice greenhouse emissions 50-52% by 2030. “We’ll demonstrate to the...

townandcountrymag.com

Prince Charles Tells President Joe Biden That The Queen Was "Very Disappointed Not to Come" to COP26

The United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, is well underway in Glasgow, and it's no surprise that Prince Charles has been particularly active in engaging with the delegates. A longtime environmental activist, Charles gave a speech at the summit yesterday saying that climate change and biodiversity loss, "pose an even greater existential threat," than the pandemic, "to the extent that we have to put ourselves on what might be called a war-like footing."
raventribune.com

Joe Biden in crisis: lost focus

On November 3, 2020, Joe Biden won a landslide victory over Donald Trump. But the president, who started with high expectations, is now largely disappointed. What happened now. Joe Biden’s spokesman is keen to use a word when presenting the government’s agenda to the capital’s press in Washington. When asked about the many problems in the country, Jen Zaki often talks about how Biden management works purely “laser-focused” on solutions. Translated, which means like this: One hundred percent concentrated.
New York Post

Terry McAuliffe’s doom: Joe Biden and the price of eggs

“I have not seen any evidence that whether I am doing well or poorly, whether I have got my agenda passed or not, is going to have any real impact on winning or losing.”. So said President Joe Biden on the Monday before the Tuesday that proved how wrong he was. Even on Monday, was there anyone other than him who really believed that? Did he?
AFP

Biden bid to revive American Dream hinges on divided Congress

Rekindling the American Dream of prosperity as a balm for a bruised and battered nation is the risky bet on which Joe Biden is doubling down, with his grand investment vision hanging in the balance in a divided Congress. Early Friday the president hailed the robust employment figures for the month of October, saluted the first positive test results of Pfizer's anti-Covid pill, and welcomed recent approval of vaccines for children five and older. But the 78-year-old Democrat made clear his most urgent priority: to hit the phones and win over the stubbornly resistant lawmakers preventing his historic $3 trillion upgrade of the US economy and welfare safety net from crossing the finish line on Capitol Hill. Party leadership in the House of Representatives began the day aiming to pass part of the package -- a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill -- after sending an even bigger social welfare plan, known as "Build Back Better" and worth up to $1.85 trillion, to the upper chamber.
Virginia Mercury

What’s in —and out — of Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending and climate bill

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s sprawling social spending and climate package has been slimmed down into a still-massive $1.75 trillion plan that he and top congressional Democrats are attempting to wrestle through after months of negotiations. Snipped from that proposal are a number of key priorities for Democrats, including an attempt to create the first […] The post What’s in —and out — of Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending and climate bill appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Washington Times

Kamala Harris finally gets something right

Vice President Kamala Harris finally got something half right when she recently said on the campaign trail in Norfolk that “what happens in Virginia will in large part determine what happens in 2022, 2024, and on.” Indeed, Ms. Harris was spot on in her assessment about the importance of the elections in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the outcome was crystal clear. Republicans won the races for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General while also picking up seven seats in the House of Delegates on their way to capturing a 52 - 48 seat majority.
The Guardian

‘If Hillary Clinton loses this election, it will be because of you and me’ – an exclusive extract from Huma Abedin’s memoir

If there was a single night I truly believed Hillary Clinton would become president, it was 28 July 2016, when she took to the floor in her white Ralph Lauren suit to formally accept the nomination. As a blizzard of confetti and a hundred thousand red, white and blue balloons descended from the cavernous ceiling, the song Stronger Together, written and recorded for that evening, echoed through the hall, competing with the deafening sounds of fifty thousand supporters clapping and cheering for the woman in white on stage. Once HRC accepted the nomination, she began tossing giant blue balloons emblazoned with white stars out to the audience; to Tim Kaine, her running mate; to Chelsea, who had spoken so eloquently to introduce her mother; to her husband, who had given his own moving tribute to her on the second night of the convention and now looked exuberant as he waded through the waist-high drift of balloons that rained down.
The Independent

‘Caller ID blocked, I thought she was Manchin’: How Meghan Markle lobbied Congress for paid family leave

The reintroduction of paid family leave into the Democrat’s social welfare bill came amid a struggle between senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema and the progressive left – as well as the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. The British royal, according to accounts from at least two Republican senators on Wednesday, phoned to advocate for paid family leave among both parties in Congress as Democrats said that paid leave would in fact be put to the House Rules Committee for consideration. Democrat senator Kirsten Gilibrand told Politico she provided the Duchess with the phone numbers of her Republican colleagues...
mediaite.com

One Year After Losing, No One Has a Better Chance of Being Elected President in 2024 Than Donald Trump

One year ago, Donald Trump lost his presidency by a rather large margin in both the Electoral College and the popular vote. Just over nine months ago, Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for a second time. And yet somehow, there is a strong argument that, as of today, no one has a better chance of winning the next presidential election than Donald Trump.
New York Post

Outta here: Pelosi to jet to Europe as House stalls on $3T Biden plan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to lead a congressional delegation to Scotland for the UN Climate Summit COP26 this weekend, leaving Washington, DC, later Friday even as she struggles to unite Democratic support for President Biden’s agenda. Last month, Pelosi’s trip to Glasgow was announced by Majority Leader Steny...
