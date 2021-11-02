CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Column: Philip Rivers might be best Saints option — but there are obstacles

By Tom Krasovic
 3 days ago

No point in Philip Rivers grabbing a football again, unless he’s got a belly full of fire.

Does he?

In January he announced his retirement after 17 NFL seasons.

“It’s just time,” he said. “It’s just time.”

For most players, the clock can’t be pushed back.

“I would offer to you that when a player retires,” Hall of Fame receiver James Lofton said Tuesday, “he’s been thinking about it for about three years or so and it also would take quite a bit to get lured back in.”

Rivers pulling a Brett Favre — Southern gunslinger returns to the NFL — is a topic that simmered up Tuesday.

The Saints lost quarterback Jameis Winston to a season-ending injury Sunday, and Rivers said Tuesday he would listen if the Saints reached out to him, telling the Los Angeles Times that hasn’t happened.

Rivers said in August he hadn’t ruled out a return — if a team were to approach him late this season.

If New Orleans is not jazzed about Rivers, better for the Saints to stick with Trevor Siemian and rookie Ian Book and keep the door open for Taysom Hill, out the past three weeks with a concussion.

The Saints (5-2) replaced Winston with Siemian, who’d been with them for nearly a year, and he held up, allowing them to upset Tampa Bay. The team may regain Hill, out with a concussion the past three weeks.

None of those guys has gone to one Pro Bowl, much less eight of them.

If the 39-year-old Rivers and the Saints fell madly in love with the idea of trying to make a Super Bowl run together, you wouldn’t need to be half as football-smart as Tom Brady to figure out why.

Start with the New Orleans dome that would spare Rivers the outdoor winds that can scrub speed off his not-so-fast fastballs.

Mix in the clever scheming of Saints coach Sean Payton, whose program plays the Super Bowl-champion Bucs better than anyone else, and Rivers’ renaissance becomes more plausible.

Rivers has a rifle arm, in comparison to Payton’s quarterback last year, Drew Brees, who played despite cracked ribs and a gimpy rotator cuff that wife Brittany revealed was badly torn.

Payton adjusted as he does so well and the Saints, going 9-3 in games started by Brees, reached the playoffs.

Would Rivers be physically refreshed by his lengthiest hiatus from quarterbacking in three decades?

Probably so, given that no grown men have slammed him to the ground the past several months.

Rivers and Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael could rehash old times in San Diego when Rivers was backing up Brees as an NFL rookie and sophomore and Carmichael was helping Lofton coach Chargers receivers.

Though he never has played in Payton’s system, Rivers no doubt years ago sounded out former teammates Brees and Darren Sproles, who played several years under Payton.

It would be strange to see Rivers wearing old gold and black, but the Saints’ roster shows 17 is available.

If that’s not kizmit for you, how about a saint joining the Saints?

Rivers reputedly never has uttered a single profane word, no matter how badly the Chargers blocked for him. Not ever, insisted his former teammates and coaches. He advocated for chastity before marriage, citing his own experience with his longtime girlfriend-wife, Tiffany, friends since seventh grade. In his retirement announcement, he noted it came on St. Sebastian’s Feast day. When did the Saints confirm Winston’s torn ACL? On All Saints' Day.

The Bills weren’t sentimental about Rivers’ attempt to reach his first Super Bowl when he led the Colts into Buffalo for a playoff game last January.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was the difference . He made athletic throws and runs that Rivers and most quarterbacks cannot make, enabling the Bills to eke out a victory. Eleven days later, Rivers said he was done playing.

Rivers played fairly well that day — better than the Saints are likely to get from Siemian.

The Colts have fallen off, going 2-5 with his replacement, Carson Wentz.

Rivers never did beat the Saints, going 0-3 in his starts against Brees.

Nor did he ever beat Brady, who was 8-0 against those Bolts while playing for the Patriots.

It would be a strange sight: Rivers on the Saints, trying to beat Brady and the Bucs next month in Tampa. But we’ve seen stranger.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

#Saints#Nfl#American Football#Hall Of Fame#Southern#The Los Angeles Times#Tampa Bay#Pro Bowl#Bucs
