Cloud services company Expedient opens new data center in Phoenix

Identifies misconfigurations and performs a vulnerabilities assessment. Does not access production database, uses temporary, existing snapshot copy of cloud database instance. Imperva, Inc., the cybersecurity leader whose mission is to help organizations protect their data and all paths to it, introduces the Imperva Snapshot™ service, a free, fast and easy-to-use cloud data security posture assessment for Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) managed databases. New patent-pending technology identifies infrastructure and database misconfigurations and performs vulnerability assessments and data classification through a data-aware technique, which does not rely solely on the available cloud vendor Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Security, compliance, risk, and privacy teams need visibility into the security and risk posture of their managed cloud databases to identify, assess and address their overall data security posture and degree of exposure to data breaches.
