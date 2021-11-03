CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Cloud services company Expedient opens new data center in Phoenix

By KTAR.COM
KTAR News
KTAR News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHOENIX — The Valley is home to another data center as Expedient announced Tuesday it would be opening a new cloud data center in Phoenix. Expedient, which offers customers a portfolio of universal multi-cloud services, said in a press release the new data center helps better serve increasing client demand in...

ktar.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
vmware.com

Best of VMworld: Harnessing Data Center Modernization and the Public Cloud with SBG-SMIT

VMworld 2021 was full of incredible content across our general sessions, technical demos, and hands-on labs. Among the highlights were our customer conversations, in which we learned how organizations around the globe are leveraging VMware technologies to reach unprecedented heights. We heard from Josef Schmid, Group IT infrastructure manager at...
COMPUTERS
Houston Chronicle

Postal service company opens huge production facility in downtown San Antonio

A Florida-based postal services company is opening its huge production facility in downtown San Antonio next week. Postal Center International is opening its 100,000-square-foot production facility and regional office on November 12 on the Eastside business district of downtown San Antonio at 4958 Stout Drive, according to an announcement from the company.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
aithority.com

Taos, An IBM Company Launches Cloud Advisory Service To Optimize Cloud Spend By Up To 30%

Advisory Services expansion parallels the growth of business operations. Taos, an IBM Company, a leader in multi-cloud and DevOps services, announced its Cloud Cost Optimization Advisory Service, a consultative service offering to reduce customer cloud spend by up to 30%. Top AiThority.com Insights: “Bitcoin Has No Intrinsic Value”. Then What...
TAOS, NM
VentureBeat

Graph database company Neo4j launches free fully-managed cloud service

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. Neo4j, the company behind the eponymous open source graph database, has officially launched a completely free version of its fully-managed cloud service. The San Mateo, California-based company first debuted Neo4j AuraDB Free as part of an early...
SAN MATEO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Business
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Government
chainstoreage.com

American company signs agreement to help open outlet centers in India

The Outlet Resource Group, a Chicago-based company that operates eight outlet centers in the United States, is setting out to help introduce the bargain retail segment to India. TORG has entered into a joint venture agreement with the Indian company Village Groupe, which fashions itself as a “new-age” developer of...
BUSINESS
mining-technology.com

Snowflake Launches First Industry-Specific Data Cloud for Financial Services

Concept: Data warehousing giant Snowflake has released its first industry-specific data cloud. It aims to aid the financial services industry to collaborate across departments on data while addressing regulatory standards. Nature of Disruption: An infrastructure-as-code approach to powering auditable, trackable, and reversible infrastructure deployment and management; stricter network, identity, and...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Center#Cloud Services#Cloud Security#Service Provider#The University Of Phoenix#Blue Cross Blue Shield#Los Angeles Food Bank
aithority.com

Xperteks Expands Its Cloud Services with Intuit to Help Companies Migrate QuickBooks into the Cloud

Xperteks, a globally ranked managed services provider (MSP), announced it has partnered with Intuit to become a member of the QuickBooks Solutions Provider (QSP program), adding more capability for Xperteks to deliver cloud service solutions for small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) that will need to decide when to migrate from QuickBooks Pro and Premier desktop software to QuickBooks Online services.
TECHNOLOGY
kjzz.org

1st Women's Business Center in Phoenix opening Thursday

The first Women’s Business Center in Phoenix is opening this week. The center will provide resources for all small-business owners, but will focus specifically on providing support for female entrepreneurs. The center will provide resources to help build strong foundations for small businesses. Amber Cordoba is with the center, and...
PHOENIX, AZ
u.today

The Cloud Mining With H2Hashes Company

Can you find a middle ground in your search for passive income? Most investors in the financial market evaluate cryptocurrencies as one of the most promising assets of today: everyday mention in all sources of information and an ever-growing community of crypto enthusiasts and supporters of digital gold is only increasing every day, which provides a growth in the price of many tokens. When choosing where to invest their capital, large players choose cryptocurrency mining, which allows them to accumulate an asset. In order for mining to be profitable and the investor to earn a stable income - significant financial investments are required into data centers, their arrangement and maintenance, electricity bills and wear and tear of gadgets - over time the equipment becomes obsolete and it is hard to sell it. Can you find a middle ground in mining? Since mining Bitcoin at home using ASICs is incredibly expensive, a lot of people are looking for cheaper solutions that do not involve buying equipment that consumes electricity and will quickly become outdated.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
martechseries.com

New LeadsRx Privacy Studio™ Expands Support to Additional Cloud Service Platforms to Create Data Clean Rooms

IT teams can build Data Clean Rooms with support for all major cloud services providers. IT has full data governance over consumer data within standard SaaS architecture. LeadsRx – a leading provider of multi-touch marketing attribution and customer journey analytics software and services – today announced support for additional cloud service platforms within its LeadsRx Privacy Studio™ architecture. This new support capability enables IT organizations greater flexibility in choosing a system to host Data Clean Rooms (DCR) that house marketing analytics data, further protecting sensitive consumer data.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Imperva Offers Cloud Data Security Posture Service for Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS)

Identifies misconfigurations and performs a vulnerabilities assessment. Does not access production database, uses temporary, existing snapshot copy of cloud database instance. Imperva, Inc., the cybersecurity leader whose mission is to help organizations protect their data and all paths to it, introduces the Imperva Snapshot™ service, a free, fast and easy-to-use cloud data security posture assessment for Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) managed databases. New patent-pending technology identifies infrastructure and database misconfigurations and performs vulnerability assessments and data classification through a data-aware technique, which does not rely solely on the available cloud vendor Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Security, compliance, risk, and privacy teams need visibility into the security and risk posture of their managed cloud databases to identify, assess and address their overall data security posture and degree of exposure to data breaches.
SOFTWARE
WebProNews

Only 17% of US Companies Encrypt Over Half of Their Cloud Data

Despite a seeming endless litany of data breaches, a new report says only 17% of US companies are encrypting more than half of their cloud data. Data breaches have become an everyday occurrence, with company after company notifying users that their data has been exposed. More often than not, the exposure is the result of a database being left unencrypted and easily accessible via the web.
BUSINESS
Digiday

How cloud technologies are helping media companies unlock the value of data collaboration

Bill Stratton, global head of media, entertainment and advertising vertical, Snowflake. Many of today’s media businesses and advertisers are redefining their business models in response to shifts in consumer behavior and the availability of new technologies. For instance, over the past few years, content creators such as Disney, NBCUniversal and HBO have begun selling their content directly to consumers via digital streaming services.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Cloud Data Company Informatica CEO on Company's Second IPO Launch

Cloud data management company Informatica made its market debut on the New York Stock Exchange today under the ticker symbol INFA. Shares ending the day even after opening at $27.55. with shares priced at $29 apiece. This is the second time the company has gone public after being founded back in 1993. Informatica then went private in a $5 billion deal in 2015. Now, the company is reentering public markets as a subscription business with a push to the cloud. Cheddar News welcomes CEO of Informatica, Amit Walia, to discuss.
BUSINESS
smarteranalyst.com

Tesla Opens Data Center, R&D Center in Shanghai

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) has opened a data center and a separate auto research and development (R&D) center in Shanghai – the company’s first outside of the U.S. According to Reuters, the workforce at the R&D center includes engineers for charging, materials, electronics and software. Tesla produces Model Y sport-utility vehicles and Model 3 sedans in Shanghai.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Tesla opens new China research, data centers; will store data locally

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) Inc said on Monday it had built a research center and a separate data center in Shanghai, where it manufactures Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles. The auto research and development center, Tesla's first outside the United...
BUSINESS
KTAR News

KTAR News

Phoenix, AZ
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KTAR.com is the website for KTAR News 92.3. KTAR News covers breaking news, traffic and weather in Phoenix, Arizona and surrounding cities.

 https://ktar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy