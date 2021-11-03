Cloud services company Expedient opens new data center in Phoenix

Can you find a middle ground in your search for passive income? Most investors in the financial market evaluate cryptocurrencies as one of the most promising assets of today: everyday mention in all sources of information and an ever-growing community of crypto enthusiasts and supporters of digital gold is only increasing every day, which provides a growth in the price of many tokens. When choosing where to invest their capital, large players choose cryptocurrency mining, which allows them to accumulate an asset. In order for mining to be profitable and the investor to earn a stable income - significant financial investments are required into data centers, their arrangement and maintenance, electricity bills and wear and tear of gadgets - over time the equipment becomes obsolete and it is hard to sell it. Can you find a middle ground in mining? Since mining Bitcoin at home using ASICs is incredibly expensive, a lot of people are looking for cheaper solutions that do not involve buying equipment that consumes electricity and will quickly become outdated.

