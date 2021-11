Loafers are about to be the hardest working shoe in your winter wardrobe. We're well acquainted with the 'back to school' energy that September brings, and by October and November the weather is colder and we need something stylish but a little more practical (well, until Christmas party season at least). So, for a look that's a little more commute-ready, a chunky soled loafer ticks all the boxes. All weather-ready, a comfortable flat, and now officially A-list approved.

