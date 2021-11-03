CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

realtree.com

A Knock on a Door, Permission, and an 18-Point Monster Buck

The days of driving down the road, seeing a deer in a field, and knocking on the landowner's door for permission to hunt are over, right? Not always. Kentucky hunter Ricky Daugherty tried it this season, and it paid off with a giant non-typical whitetail. Daugherty, of Hopkins County, was...
scledger.net

Hawks home for postseason play

It's going to be a busy week for Thompson Falls High School. The Blue Hawk volleyball team, who captured the District 7B championship last weekend at St. Ignatius High School, now host the Western B divisional tournament. Divisional volleyball matches will be played Thursday through Saturday, but that's not the...
Local 4 WHBF

Sterling ready for a tough Moline defense

The Western Big 6 title in on the line Friday night when Sterling and Moline go head-to-head. The Golden Warriors are excited for the challenge of going against the Maroons defense that have shut out their past four opponent.
Local 4 WHBF

The Quad City Storm ready for the season

The Quad City Storm officially starts their season on Friday October, 15th when they take on the Evansville Thunderbolts. Wednesday morning the Storm met with the media to talk about their season and the expectations for the team.
Local 4 WHBF

Hawkeyes women’s basketball ranked top-10 in preseason poll

The momentum and hype from a strong postseason run last year, has carried over to this year’s preseason for the Iowa Women’s Basketball team. Tuesday, they checked in at No. 9 in the preseason AP Poll. It’s the program’s highest preseason ranking since 1996 and the first time they’ll start the season ranked since 2018. […]
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Black Hawks shoot down Stars

WATERLOO – Carter Batchelder had a hat trick and Tyler Kostelecky scored twice as the Waterloo Black Hawks exploded for an 8-4 win over the Lincoln Stars Saturday at Young Arena in United States Hockey League action. Batchelder scored once in each period as Waterloo scored a season-high goals in...
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

