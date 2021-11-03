CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Times Union

Trick-or-treating with UAlbany men's basketball

Ninjas, robots, unicorns and Buzz Lightyear roamed SEFCU Arena at the University at Albany Sunday afternoon collecting candy, playing jump rope and running around the basketball court. Deprived of trick-or-treating last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the kids took the most of the opportunity to fill their bags with...
ALBANY, NY
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
pbasailfish.com

Men's Basketball Picked Ninth in Preseason Poll

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Palm Beach Atlantic men's basketball team was picked ninth in the Sunshine State Preseason Coaches' Poll released on Wednesday. The Sailfish are poised to play their first season under new head coach Cole Rose. Although they will be playing for a new coach, the Sailfish return familiar faces in the form of All SSC second-team honoree Jules Jasmin and All-Newcomer team member Alexander Gorton. PBA also return starters Nate Ward and Marcus Montalvo from last year's squad.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Unfinished business: Men’s Basketball preview

Butler forward Bryce Golden looks to pass to an open teammate in a matchup against Western Michigan on Nov. 25, 2020. Butler went on to win 66-62. Photo courtesy of Zach Bolinger. HENRY BREDEMEIER | MANAGING EDITOR | hbredeme@butler.edu. After an uninspiring 2020-2021 season marred by COVID-19 quarantines and injuries,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

UConn men’s basketball ranked no. 21 in KenPom

The start of basketball season is so close you can taste it. But at least some rankings are out and the fun can already begin. The first AP rankings were released about a week ago, one day after stats guru Ken Pomeroy of KenPom.com came out with his 2022 preseason rankings. For the first time in years, preseason expectations are mounting for this year’s men’s hoops squad.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BYU Newsnet

The writing is on the ‘Word Wall’ for BYU men’s basketball

It could be said that, for BYU men’s basketball, the “writing is on the wall.”. Only, it’s not just on the wall, it is the wall – the BYU men’s basketball “Word Wall.”. “There’s probably 20 phrases on there and that’s something we try to live with every day,” senior...
PROVO, UT
Local 4 WHBF

Sterling ready for a tough Moline defense

The Western Big 6 title in on the line Friday night when Sterling and Moline go head-to-head. The Golden Warriors are excited for the challenge of going against the Maroons defense that have shut out their past four opponent.
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 sports top performances of the week

We had some outstanding local athletes make this weeks Local 4 sports top performances of the week. Our first local 4 sports top performer of the week is United Township’s running back Loren Arrington, who had three rushing touchdowns and 158 yards in UT’s dominating win over Alleman on Friday night 48-7. Our next top […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Louisville Cardinal

Louisville men’s basketball trounces West Georgia

Louisville men’s basketball beat West Georgia 103-51 on Nov. 3 at the KFC Yum! Arena. During the first half of the game, Louisville was able to take the lead. With sophomore guard/forward Dre Davis scoring nine points and senior guard Noah Locke scoring 10 points, U of L was able to have the upper hand when it came to offense.
GEORGIA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

The Quad City Storm ready for the season

The Quad City Storm officially starts their season on Friday October, 15th when they take on the Evansville Thunderbolts. Wednesday morning the Storm met with the media to talk about their season and the expectations for the team.
SPORTS
