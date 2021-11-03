The start of basketball season is so close you can taste it. But at least some rankings are out and the fun can already begin. The first AP rankings were released about a week ago, one day after stats guru Ken Pomeroy of KenPom.com came out with his 2022 preseason rankings. For the first time in years, preseason expectations are mounting for this year’s men’s hoops squad.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO