For those of us who are relatively new to Green Valley and don’t know the backgrounds and history of the board and its members its easy to be confused. The latest reporting seems to put things in perspective. It seems clear that the board is dysfunctional. This may be due to egos or lack of understanding as to what a boards function(set policy and provide oversight)is. The “legal advice” from counsel is absurd and does not meet professional standards.

GREEN VALLEY, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO