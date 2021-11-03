CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moultrie, GA

Freshman Bonner continues to produce for Glenville State

By Wayne Grandy
The Moultrie Observer
The Moultrie Observer
 3 days ago

MOULTRIE — Freshman Orion Bonner caught three passes, including one for 31 yards, in Glennville State’s 38-27 loss at West Virginia State last weekend.

The three receptions were good for 38 yards.

The Pioneers are now 2-6 and will face Fairmont State on Saturday.

Of this and that:

Ryan Fitzgerald kicked a pair of extra points, but Florida State came up short at Clemson last weekend, losing 30-20.

The loss ended a three-game winning streak for the Seminoles, who are now 3-5 overall.

Florida State will meet North Carolina State on Saturday in Tallahassee.

• Gardner-Webb lost 34-20 at Kennesaw State last Saturday, but defensive end Ty French did his part for the Bulldogs.

French had two solo and three assisted tackles and recorded a sack as Gardner-Webb fell to 3-6.

The Bulldogs will play at Hampton on Saturday.

Nelson Louis is another defensive lineman who had a strong effort last Saturday.

In Tusculum’s 31-28 loss at Catawba, Louis had three solo tackles, including one for a loss.

Tusculum will play at Mars Hill on Saturday.

• Former Packer and Tennessee Volunteer Shawn Shamburger had three solo and three assisted tackles in UT-Martin’s 17-16 home victory over Austin Peay.

The Skyhawks are now 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference. UT-Martin will be home to face Tennessee State on Saturday.

John Samuel Shenker continues to start at tight end for Auburn and had one pass reception for five yards in the Tigers’ 31-20 win over Ole Miss last weekend.

Auburn, now 6-2 overall and 3-1 in the SEC, will travel to play Texas A&M on Saturday.

• Texas A&M-Commerce senior linebacker Dee Walker had a big game against UT-Permian Basin last weekend with one solo tackle for loss and four assisted tackles in a 41-0 victory.

His efforts earned Walker the Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Week award.

The Lions, now 6-3 overall and 4-1 in conference play, will travel to play Angelo State on Saturday.

Kamaar Bell started on the offensive line for Florida Atlantic in 28-25 victory over Texas-El Paso last week.

Now 5-3, the Owls will play at home against Marshall on Saturday.

Cameron Erving has started six games at left tackle for the Carolina Panthers, who defeated the Atlanta Falcons 19-13 on Sunday.

The Panthers, now 4-4, will play host to New England on Sunday.

• Valdosta High School’s football season ended last Friday with a 13-6 home loss to Lee County.

In their first season under head coach Shelton Felton, the Wildcats finish 4-6.

Because of sanctions imposed by the Georgia High School Assocation, which also included a fine, Valdosta was banned from playing in the postseason for using ineligible players under previous coach Rush Propst.

• Thomasville defeated Berrien 35-14 on Friday to win the Region 1-AA championship with a 5-0 record.

It was the third region title in Zach Grage’s six years as the Bulldogs head football coach.

Thomasville, 9-1 overall, will be open on Friday before opening the playoffs on Nov. 12 against the No. 4 team from Region 3 on Nov. 12.

• White County, under former Colquitt County head coach Tim Cokely, defeated Gilmer County 52-25 last Friday to raise its overall record to 4-5 and it’s Region 7AAA record to 3-2.

The Warriors, currently the No. 3 team in the region, will end the regular season at home against Cherokee Bluff on Friday.

• North Forsyth fell 28-10 to South Forsyth last Friday to drop to 5-4 and 2-3 in Region 6-7A.

Coach Robert Craft’s Raiders will finish the regular season at home on Friday against Gainesville, which also is 5-4 and 2-3.

Comments / 0

The Moultrie Observer

The Moultrie Observer

Comments / 0

