Freshman Bonner continues to produce for Glenville State

MOULTRIE — Freshman Orion Bonner caught three passes, including one for 31 yards, in Glennville State’s 38-27 loss at West Virginia State last weekend.

The three receptions were good for 38 yards.

The Pioneers are now 2-6 and will face Fairmont State on Saturday.

Of this and that:

• Ryan Fitzgerald kicked a pair of extra points, but Florida State came up short at Clemson last weekend, losing 30-20.

The loss ended a three-game winning streak for the Seminoles, who are now 3-5 overall.

Florida State will meet North Carolina State on Saturday in Tallahassee.

• Gardner-Webb lost 34-20 at Kennesaw State last Saturday, but defensive end Ty French did his part for the Bulldogs.

French had two solo and three assisted tackles and recorded a sack as Gardner-Webb fell to 3-6.

The Bulldogs will play at Hampton on Saturday.

• Nelson Louis is another defensive lineman who had a strong effort last Saturday.

In Tusculum’s 31-28 loss at Catawba, Louis had three solo tackles, including one for a loss.

Tusculum will play at Mars Hill on Saturday.

• Former Packer and Tennessee Volunteer Shawn Shamburger had three solo and three assisted tackles in UT-Martin’s 17-16 home victory over Austin Peay.

The Skyhawks are now 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference. UT-Martin will be home to face Tennessee State on Saturday.

• John Samuel Shenker continues to start at tight end for Auburn and had one pass reception for five yards in the Tigers’ 31-20 win over Ole Miss last weekend.

Auburn, now 6-2 overall and 3-1 in the SEC, will travel to play Texas A&M on Saturday.

• Texas A&M-Commerce senior linebacker Dee Walker had a big game against UT-Permian Basin last weekend with one solo tackle for loss and four assisted tackles in a 41-0 victory.

His efforts earned Walker the Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Week award.

The Lions, now 6-3 overall and 4-1 in conference play, will travel to play Angelo State on Saturday.

• Kamaar Bell started on the offensive line for Florida Atlantic in 28-25 victory over Texas-El Paso last week.

Now 5-3, the Owls will play at home against Marshall on Saturday.

• Cameron Erving has started six games at left tackle for the Carolina Panthers, who defeated the Atlanta Falcons 19-13 on Sunday.

The Panthers, now 4-4, will play host to New England on Sunday.

• Valdosta High School’s football season ended last Friday with a 13-6 home loss to Lee County.

In their first season under head coach Shelton Felton, the Wildcats finish 4-6.

Because of sanctions imposed by the Georgia High School Assocation, which also included a fine, Valdosta was banned from playing in the postseason for using ineligible players under previous coach Rush Propst.

• Thomasville defeated Berrien 35-14 on Friday to win the Region 1-AA championship with a 5-0 record.

It was the third region title in Zach Grage’s six years as the Bulldogs head football coach.

Thomasville, 9-1 overall, will be open on Friday before opening the playoffs on Nov. 12 against the No. 4 team from Region 3 on Nov. 12.

• White County, under former Colquitt County head coach Tim Cokely, defeated Gilmer County 52-25 last Friday to raise its overall record to 4-5 and it’s Region 7AAA record to 3-2.

The Warriors, currently the No. 3 team in the region, will end the regular season at home against Cherokee Bluff on Friday.

• North Forsyth fell 28-10 to South Forsyth last Friday to drop to 5-4 and 2-3 in Region 6-7A.

Coach Robert Craft’s Raiders will finish the regular season at home on Friday against Gainesville, which also is 5-4 and 2-3.