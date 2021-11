NEWBERRY — The Newberry women’s soccer team played their final home match of the season on Wednesday, Oct. 27, scoring two early goals and clamping down on defense to defeat USC Aiken 2-0. The Wolves honored their departing seniors with a pregame ceremony at sunset, settling in for a chilly night of play. But the match got off to a hot start as the Wolves’ offense found net twice in the first 20 minutes.

NEWBERRY, SC ・ 6 DAYS AGO