A move to a contract-based employment system for City executive level positions with enhanced benefits was unanimously approved by the Menifee City Council Wednesday night. The request of council was made by city manager Armando Villa, who said the City needs to offer a more enhanced benefits package to attract top-level executive employees and to keep the ones they have. There were no salary increases in the approved action, but the standard benefits package will now be a part of contracts signed by executives, who will no longer be considered at-will employees.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO