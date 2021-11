Known for the wealth of wisdom and game he’s provided through his music and interviews, words of advice from Jay-Z are invaluable. During a recent interview with Jazlyn aka Jazzy—an aspiring 11-year-old reporter from Bushwick, Brooklyn, who’s previously spoken with stars like Nas, Derek Jeter, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and others—the “Can’t Knock The Hustle” rapper dropped some jewels about achieving success and following your dreams. “Believe in yourself, even before anyone else believes in you,” the 51-year-old told Jazzy. “You’ve got to have ultimate confidence, like you do. You’re very confident. And just believe in yourself.” The exchange was shared by Jazzy on her...

