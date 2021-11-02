MetroWest Master Association Members Share Holiday Traditions

The holiday season is a time for joy and happiness. Loved ones and families come together to celebrate, enjoy each other, and bond. We plan out our favorite family traditions, meals, and are excited about making great new memories. For our older relatives, the holidays may not feel the same. Seniors may find the holidays to be more challenging than any other time of year. Due to physical limitations, reliance on other people, and financial constraints, our older relatives often may feel inadequate or burdensome. When alone during the holiday season many, reminisce about the traditions they cherished and enjoyed. Naturally, they miss their friends and family, especially the ones that have passed away. It is easy for the holiday blues to turn into something more serious. The National Institute of Mental Health states, “More than 2 million Americans age 65 and older suffer from some form of depression.” While it is easy for life’s distractions to dominate our lives, we must keep the family matriarchs and patriarchs in our minds.

WESTON, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO