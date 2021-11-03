CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, IN

Fox scores ratings win as World Series viewership rebounds

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Baseball was especially good to Fox, with the...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

FanSided

3 Braves World Series heroes who won’t be back next season

The Atlanta Braves are on top of the world, and rightly so. But just as the World Series ends, the offseason begins. These Braves won’t be back to potentially repeat. The Braves surprised all of baseball, taking a team without Ronald Acuña, Jr. and a suspect bullpen to the MLB mountaintop. Now, Alex Anthopoulos must start all over again.
MLB
Deadline

NBC Sports Broadcaster Al Michaels Comes Close To Confirming 2022 Move To Amazon In Podcast Interview

Al Michaels, the giant of sports broadcasting who is nearing the end of his contract with NBC for Sunday Night Football, seems increasingly likely to be the first marquee booth hire at Amazon. The play-by-play man all but confirmed the shift during a podcast interview with Sports Illustrated, which was posted this morning. Several other media reports in 2021, including several by the New York Post, have indicated the likelihood of Michaels landing at Amazon. The tech company shelled out billions for exclusive NFL rights starting next season and is ramping up an entire broadcast operation. It has streamed games for...
NFL
Yardbarker

Astros skipper Dusty Baker was so ticked after Jorge Soler’s Game 6 HR

Jorge Soler broke open Game 6 of the World Series in Houston on Tuesday night, and Dusty Baker could not have been more upset. Soler was batting for the Atlanta Braves in the top of the third inning with two on and two outs in a scoreless game. He was facing Luis Garcia and had a full count. Soler got a hanging breaking ball and launched it to deep left field over the train tracks at Minute Maid Park for a three-run home run.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Albert Pujols’ plans for the 2022 season, revealed

After his half-season run with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Albert Pujols is set to soon play winter ball in the Dominican Republic later this year. Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana side Leones de Escogido announced on Thursday that they have acquired Pujols from the Gigantes del Cibao via a trade. Gigantes del Cibao drafted Pujols in the LIDOM’s draft in 2002, but he never featured with the team.
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

Who is the owner of the Atlanta Braves?

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are headed to the World Series after finishing off the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night with a 4-2 win to win the NLCS 4-2, as well. It's the first time in 22 years the Braves will appear in the Fall Classic. The last time...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Former Brave says Max Fried has been tipping pitches this postseason

Max Fried has given rise to pitch-tipping speculation with his unsightly last couple of playoff outings. One former Atlanta Brave agrees with that notion. Retired outfielder Matt Diaz, who played with the Braves for seven seasons, said Tuesday on SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio that Fried has been tipping his pitches throughout the postseason.
MLB
FanSided

Watch Jorge Soler hits a bomb over the train tracks: How far did it go?

Braves slugger Jorge Soler got Atlanta on the board with a monster home run over the train tracks in Houston that went for miles. Through the first two innings of Game 6 of the World Series, both the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros were trying to put something on the board. They were getting runners on base but they weren’t converting. Then Jorge Soler sauntered up to the plate.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees lose two fan favorites to waivers, letting them walk for nothing

The New York Yankees allowed several fan-favorite players to walk late this week, being claimed off waivers. Acting as a few spark plugs during the regular season due to injury, fans began to show love for infielder Andrew Velazquez, who grew up in the Bronx. Outfielder Greg Allen also spent time with the Yankees in 2021, making 15 appearances and enjoying 37 at-bats.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Charlie Morton’s injury update even worse than imagined

The Atlanta Braves received a brutal injury update on starting pitcher Charlie Morton after he left Game 1 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves got off to a tremendous start to Game 1 of the World Series, taking an early 5-0 lead over the Houston Astros. But, they received some awful news after starting pitcher Charlie Morton was removed from the game in the third inning with an apparent injury. As it turns out, the ailment is a serious one.
MLB
bleachernation.com

Police Tried to Bounce Braves Reliever Tyler Matzek From His Own World Series Parade

The Atlanta Braves today had their World Series parade and celebration in Atlanta, and it’s always a great time. Happy for the fans that they get to experience it. It’s also always a great time for the players, who – if you’ll recall the Cubs from 2016 – often REAAAALLY enjoy the beverages along the parade route. It’s a part. Tip ’em back, boys. Be silly. Have fun. We’ve all seen it before. No big deal.
MLB
The Hollywood Reporter

TV Ratings: World Series Opens Higher for Fox

The 2021 World Series began with a sizable ratings boost over last year’s all-time low — but Tuesday’s opening game still ranked behind any other in recent history. Fox’s telecast of Atlanta’s 6-2 game one victory over Houston averaged 10.81 million viewers, leading all of primetime by a substantial margin and growing by about 18 percent over the 9.2 million who tuned in for last year’s opener between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays, which was played in a neutral location at the Texas Rangers’ stadium in front of a 25 percent capacity crowd due to the pandemic....
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Friday’s Ben Simmons News

On Friday afternoon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed the latest on the Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia. According to Woj’s new report, the 76ers fined Simmons $360,000 for missing Thursday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons. The team reportedly plans to keep fining Simmons “until he cooperates with team physicians on his mental health issues and fulfills other basketball-related obligations.”
NBA
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE 24/7 Champion And More Released

On Thursday WWE released a total of 18 Superstars from NXT and the main roster, and some employees were also released from WWE HQ this week as well. According to Fightful Select, Laura Todd, Laura Petrucelli, John Stamatis, and Mike Giaccio are no longer with WWE. The report also noted that the company will fill the open spots with promotions and new hires.
WWE

