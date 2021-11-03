CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

China opposes U.S. revocation of China Telecom license

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 9 days ago

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China “resolutely opposes” Washington’s revocation of...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Now is the time to press China on Taiwan

China is highly unlikely to invade Taiwan before the conclusion of the February 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. China is also highly unlikely to invade Taiwan before it has repaired its challenged relationship with the European Union. That gives the United States a window of one to two years to boost...
FOREIGN POLICY
KTSA

Is China preparing for a war against America?

While Biden’s military focuses on naming U.S navy ships after a gay rights leader and christened it by a transgender veteran, China’s military has built mockups in the shape of a U.S. aircraft carriers and other U.S. warships. For the last few months there has been a lot of concern about China attacking Taiwan, but are they also plotting an attack on the US? Lars talks about some disturbing new information that could mean just that, with Dr. Weifeng Zhong who is a Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.
FOREIGN POLICY
101 WIXX

Shares of embattled China Evergrande Group rise to 1-1/2-month high

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of China Evergrande Group extended gains to as much as 16% on Friday afternoon to the highest since Sept. 30, after the cash-strapped developer once again averted a destabilising default with a last minute bond payment this week. As of 0703 GMT, the Hong Kong-listed...
STOCKS
Birmingham Star

China reacts with fury to US lawmakers Taiwan visit

China has responded angrily to a visit by a US delegation to Taiwan, warning Washington that it was ?playing with fire? by ?colluding? with pro-independence forces on the island during a period of high tensions with Beijing. The Chinese foreign ministry issued a strongly worded rebuke on Wednesday to the...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

China’s leader Xi warns against ‘Cold War’ in Asia-Pacific

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Thursday against letting tensions in the Asia-Pacific region cause a relapse into a Cold War mentality. His remarks on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum came weeks after the U.S., Britain and Australia announced a new security alliance in the region which would see Australia build nuclear submarines. China has harshly criticized the deal.
POLITICS
101 WIXX

Take Five: Counting the (housing) cost in China

Chinese developer Evergrande has dodged default for the third time in a month but it is unlikely China’s broader economy can avoid damage from the property sector malaise. Upcoming data might show just how bad it is. Whether December’s Bank of England meeting will be a “live” one may be...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Revocation#Reuters#China Telecom Corp Inc#Miit
CNBC

Xi says China is ready to work with U.S. on condition of 'mutual respect'

"Right now, China-U.S. relations are at a critical historical juncture," Xi said, according to a letter addressed to the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, a New York-based non-profit. Qin Gang, China's ambassador to the U.S., read the letter in English to attendees of the committee's annual gala, which was livestreamed...
FOREIGN POLICY
Foreign Policy

The U.S. Military Isn’t Ready to Confront China

Major weapons-related news grabbed headlines twice over the past few months. First, a small horde of light aircraft and other weapons was left behind in the hasty U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Then, the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom partnered together in an effort known as AUKUS to create a small fleet of nuclear-powered submarines for Australia’s navy.
MILITARY
Washington Post

China’s nuclear arsenal is growing. What does that mean for U.S.-China relations?

The Defense Department’s annual report on China’s military power assessed that its nuclear arsenal could quadruple by 2030. Last week’s report also confirmed that China is building three missile-silo fields, which analysts expect to account for a significant increase in the projected warhead stockpile. China is modernizing, diversifying and expanding...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Reuters

Biden signs legislation to tighten U.S. restrictions on Huawei, ZTE

WASHINGTON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday signed legislation to prevent companies like Huawei Technologies Co (HWT.UL) or ZTE Corp (000063.SZ)that are deemed security threats from receiving new equipment licenses from U.S. regulators. The Secure Equipment Act, the latest effort by the U.S. government to crack...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

China urges U.S. to stop official interaction with Taiwan

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that a visit to Taiwan by a U.S. congressional delegation violates the One China policy, and that the United States must immediately stop all forms of official interaction with Taiwan. It is a dangerous game to collude with pro-independence...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

U.S.-China climate pledge adds psychological lift

MELBOURNE, Nov 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The United States and China have given a bit of a lift to the United Nations COP26 gathering in Glasgow. The world’s two largest polluters issued a surprise joint statement on Wednesday pledging their resolve to “strengthen and accelerate climate action and cooperation”. It offers very little of what’s most important, namely a commitment to halve greenhouse-gas emissions by 2030 to restrict global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, but nevertheless provides something of a psychological boost.
U.S. POLITICS
pbs.org

U.S. and China agree to framework to tackle climate issues

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The world’s top two carbon polluters, China and the United States, pledged Wednesday to increase their cooperation on climate action in a joint declaration issued at U.N. climate talks in Glasgow. In separate news conferences, Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua and U.S. counterpart John Kerry said...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

China and the U.S. pledge to work together on climate at COP26

Good morning! 🍩 Today we’re grateful for our editor Marisa Bellack, who brought donuts to The Post’s work spaces at COP26, the climate summit here in Glasgow, Scotland, which has been regrettably donut-free until now. Here's the latest:. China and the U.S. pledge to work together to cut emissions. The...
U.S. POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

Is China Building Its Own U.S. Marine Corps?

China’s Marine Corps is becoming more like the U.S. Marine Corps, suggests a new Pentagon report. Even as the U.S. Marine Corps is reshaping itself to become a more high-tech force capable of battling China in the Pacific, China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy-Marine Corps (PLANMC) is moving beyond local operations such as invading Taiwan. Instead, it is being configured for long-distance operations beyond China’s borders.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy