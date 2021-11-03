CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP nets Supreme Court seat; Pittsburgh gets 1st Black mayor

By MARC LEVY, MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press
Bismarck Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans in Pennsylvania saw success in voters' choices Tuesday to fill open seats on statewide appeals courts, including winning a marquee race for a seat on the state Supreme Court that nevertheless will not change the Democrats’ majority on the state's high court. Amid light...

Pgh. gets its first Black mayor

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Voters made Democrat Ed Gainey the first Black mayor of Pennsylvania’s second-most populous city. The five-term state House member won after being heavily favored against Republican Tony Moreno. Shouting to a crowd of cheering supporters Tuesday night, Gainey had a message of unity, saying they were “one city, one Pittsburgh.” “Look at the image we are showing […]
GOP Wins PA Court Seats

HARRISBURG – Republicans in PA saw success in voters’ choices to fill open seats on statewide appeals courts. That includes winning a marquee race for a seat on the state Supreme Court, which nevertheless won’t change the Democrats’ majority on the high court. Republican Kevin Brobson beat Democrat Maria McLaughlin in Tuesday’s election. He’ll serve a 10-year term. Democrats will keep a 5-2 majority there. In the race for PA Superior Court, Republican Megan Sullivan defeated Democrat Timika Lane. Two seats in Commonwealth Court has Republicans Stacy Wallace and Drew Crompton ahead of Democrats Lori Dumas and David Spurgeon.
Republican Judge Wins Pa. Supreme Court Seat: AP

Republicans in Pennsylvania saw success in voters' choices Tuesday to fill open seats on statewide appeals courts, including winning a marquee race for a seat on the state Supreme Court that nevertheless will not change the Democrats’ majority on the state's high court. Amid light turnout around the state, Republican...
Ed Gainey elected Pittsburgh's first Black mayor in landslide election

Ed Gainey, a progressive Democrat, will become the first Black mayor in Pittsburgh’s history after winning the general election in a landslide on Tuesday. Gainey — who represents the 24th State House district, which includes parts of the City’s East End neighborhoods — defeated Republican nominee Tony Moreno, a former Pittsburgh police officer. The Associated Press called the race at about 10:45 p.m.
Scott to pick successor for vacant seat on the Vermont Supreme Court

With Justice Beth Robinson moving up the ranks to a federal appeals court, Gov. Phil Scott will select her replacement on the five-member Vermont Supreme Court. The U.S. Senate by a 51-45 vote confirmed Robinson’s historic appointment to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit on Monday evening. Robinson, 56, has served on the Vermont Supreme Court since she was appointed and unanimously confirmed in 2011.
Letter: Lawmakers right to split House districts for 2 largest reservations

As the North Dakota Legislature begins its special session to consider redistricting, I want to dispel some myths that have been circulated regarding the proposed plan. For those who haven’t followed the Redistricting Committee’s work, a major change this time around would “split” two Senate districts (4 and 9) into separate House districts. Each full Senate district would still elect a state senator, just like every other district in the state. For the House, instead of about 16,500 people selecting two representatives, each subdistrict (which have, on average, about 8,250 persons) would select its own House member. This change came about to comply with the 1965 Voting Rights Act (VRA). Those two areas of the state include the two largest Native American reservation communities (Fort Berthold/Three Affiliated Tribes in District 4, and Turtle Mountain in District 9).
Pa. Supreme Court rules Pittsburgh ordinance preventing landlords from denying housing to Section 8 tenants is unconstitutional

HARRISBURG – The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania found that a Pittsburgh ordinance which forbid landlords from denying rental units to tenants who use federal housing vouchers was not legal under the state’s Pennsylvania Human Relations Act and thus, was unconstitutional to business. Apartment Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh v. City of...
Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended in early September, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help....
