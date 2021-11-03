Scheifele gets SO winner as Jets beat Stars 4-3

Big win on Monday night at Nationwide Arena, as the Columbus Blue Jackets dominated play for long stretches and defeated the visiting Dallas Stars 4-1. The Jackets entered the game with shuffled lines, with Brad Larsen demoting Alexandre Texier to the fourth line and elevating Gregory Hofmann to a line with Jack Roslovic and Oliver BJORKSTRAND. That line put the team on the board in the first period, with Hofmann and Roslovic collaborating on a steal at the blue line, which sent Roslovic and BJORKSTRAND on a breakaway. Roslovic skated through traffic with power, then BJORKSTRAND finished with a snipe under the glove of Braden Holtby.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO