PA-SpriorCt-Judge-elected

By The Associated Press
Bismarck Tribune
 3 days ago

BULLETIN (AP) — Megan Sullivan, GOP, elected...

bismarcktribune.com

wtae.com

Commitment 2021: General election results for Western Pa.

PITTSBURGH — Results for the 2021 General election in Pennsylvania are in. Find your county in the list below and click the link to see results. Find results for statewide races and ballot measures by clicking here. Republicans in Pennsylvania saw success in voters' choices Tuesday to fill open seats...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

Schuylkill Co. voters elect Hale, Hobbs as judges

The voters Tuesday elected Common Pleas Judge Christina Hale and attorney Chris Hobbs to serve on the Schuylkill County Court of Common Pleas for a 10-year term. Unofficial results show Hale with 20,723 votes, Hobbs having 19,768 and attorney James Conville with 10,807. There were 80 write-in votes. The county election board must certify all votes.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

5 takeaways from Election Day in Western Pa.

Tuesday’s election didn’t produce any of the drama or tumult that we saw in 2020, but it turned out to be historically significant in other ways. Republicans shined in countywide races in Westmoreland County and races for the state’s appellate courts, while Black and women candidates came up big in Pittsburgh and Allegheny County. Here’s a look at 5 key takeaways from the election:
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Election Day 2021 results in central Pa.: Recap

Welcome to PennLive’s coverage of the 2021 election. We’ll be running down highlights of the key races as they arrive. Today, voters are weighing in on statewide judicial races, county seats, municipal contests and school board elections. Particularly in contests for municipal and school board seats, the small number of voters who do cast ballots have a large say in the outcome.
HARRISBURG, PA
pennrecord.com

Commonwealth Court Judge Kevin Brobson wins election to Pa. Supreme Court

HARRISBURG – The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania’s newest justice will be Commonwealth Court Judge P. Kevin Brobson, who narrowly defeated Superior Court Judge Maria McLaughlin in the appellate court elections on Tuesday. Brobson, running as a Republican, captured just over 52 percent of the vote according to unofficial results, while...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wglr.com

Judge to hear arguments Monday on intervening in GOP election hearings

MADISON, Wis. – A Dane Co. judge will hear arguments Monday as to whether the courts should intervene in the GOP-led review of the 2020 election. Attorney General Josh Kaul has brought the case forward, asking for the subpoenas brought by attorney Michael Gableman as part of the review to be invalidated.
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Judge sets December hearing on blocking election subpoena

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A judge has set a December hearing on whether to block a subpoena demanding records from the state Elections Commission. Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman earlier this month sent subpoenas to the commission and five cities demanding election records and ordering officials to appear at interviews.
MADISON, WI
local21news.com

How is PA election audit affecting this year's election?

As the review of last year’s presidential election continues here in Pennsylvania what impact is it having on this year’s election?. The GOP State Senate led, so called election audit is in a pause phase after legal suits were filed against it. “Well anytime you’re in court, there’re delays. We...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Beaver County Times

Two candidates are running for Aliquippa district judge in Nov. 2 election

ALIQUIPPA — Two candidates are vying for the position of Beaver County district judge for District 36-3-04 during the Nov. 2 election. They are Brian Rohm (R) and Felicia Jezewski-Santillan (D). The district covers the City of Aliquippa, Independence Township, Hanover Township, Frankfort Springs, Hopewell Township and South Heights. Rohm...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
buckscountycouriertimes.com

PA judge grants voters party status in election audit lawsuit

A Commonwealth Court judge has approved a motion from eight voters and three voting rights groups to officially oppose a GOP-led audit of the 2020 election and 2021 primary. Common Cause Pennsylvania, the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania, Make the Road Pennsylvania and eight voters, including two Bucks County residents, will now join consolidated legal challenges raised since September by state officials like Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bctv.org

A last-minute guide to essential Pa. voter prep for the 2021 general election

The Nov. 2 general election will feature judicial, municipal, and school board races. Image: TOM GRALISH / Philadelphia Inquirer. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Tuesday, Nov....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Nashville Scene

Under-Investigation Judge Picks Up Election Challenger

Embattled Davidson County Circuit Court Judge Kelvin Jones’ political life just got a little more complicated. After a year in which his divorce became the subject of a special prosecutor’s investigation, the first-term judge now has to worry about an opponent in the Democratic primary: Lynne Ingram, a former Legal Aid counsel and former assistant U.S. Attorney.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
The Citizens Voice

Six Luzerne County judges up for retention in election

Six Luzerne County judges elected in 2011 are seeking new 10-year terms in the Nov. 2 election. The election of those six judges — Richard M. Hughes, Lesa S. Gelb, Fred A. Pierantoni III, Jennifer L. Rogers, Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. and Michael T. Vough — marked the start of a new era for the county judiciary, which in 2011 was still recovering from the kids-for-cash scandal and an ensuing countywide corruption probe.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Wolf Violates PA Election Law

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf says his mail-in ballot was dropped off by his wife before Tuesday’s election despite a state law requirement that voters deliver them in person. Wolf’s spokeswoman called it an “honest mistake.” Wolf told a Pittsburgh radio interviewer on Tuesday that he’d voted two weeks earlier and that First Lady Frances Wolf had delivered it. State law requires voters who do not mail their absentee or mail-in ballot to deliver it in person to their county board of election or approved location, although with pre-approval, others can do it under certain circumstances. The violation is punishable by up to one year in prison, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.
HARRISBURG, PA
philasun.com

PA Judicial Candidates for 2021 General Election Guide

According to the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania, judicial elections occur in odd-numbered years. Justices and judges may serve an unlimited number of terms until they reach the mandatory retirement age of 75 and are retained or re-elected by the voters. Vacancies that exist before an election may be filled by gubernatorial appointment until an election is held. These selections are subject to Senate confirmation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

It’s Election Day in Pa. and N.J. Here’s what’s at stake

It’s Election Day in Pennsylvania and New Jersey and both states will elect new public officials to several statewide offices. New Jersey voters will pick their next governor — one of just two states that picks its governor the year after presidential elections (along with Virginia) — and Pennsylvania will elect four new judges to serve at least a decade on one of the commonwealth’s three appellate courts.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cumberland County Sentinel

Watch Now: Update on Pa. election process

Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid reported that Tuesday's municipal election in Pennsylvania ran smoothly and without major incident. "Thanks to the hard work and professionalism of county election officials and poll workers, we didn't see any major or widespread issues," Secretary Degraffenreid said. "No-excuse mail-in voting remained a popular option among voters in this fourth election since it first became available in Pennsylvania."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

