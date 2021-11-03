CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves lifer Snitker receives reward for 44-year investment

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 4 days ago

Brian Snitker borrowed plenty from Bobby Cox learning...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

FanSided

Win or lose, Max Fried did Brian Snitker and the Braves a massive favor

It doesn’t matter that he wasn’t great, Max Fried was able to help the Atlanta Braves out in a big way with his outing in Game 2 of the World Series. After Charlie Morton went down with a devastating injury in Game 1 of the 2021 World Series, the Atlanta Braves needed a solid outing from their starting pitcher. Despite the fact that the Houston Astros were able to put up some runs on Max Fried, he was able to do a pretty big favor for Brian Snitker.
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Just like Freddie Freeman, Brian Snitker deserves a lifetime contract

Freddie Freeman and Brian Snitker are just alike. Ok, maybe not at all. One has been the face of Atlanta sports and is set to earn around half a billion dollars over his career, and the other never made it out of the minor leagues until the Braves hired him as the interim manager in 2017, after spending over 40 years with the organization. One is a beloved superstar, while the other was constantly criticized by fans and media outlets alike. However, after ending a 26-year championship drought, both deserve to be Braves for the entirety of their careers.
CBS Sports

World Series 2021: Braves manager Brian Snitker will face his son, an Astros hitting coach, in Fall Classic

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series, thereby earning their first pennant since 1999. The Braves will now compete in the World Series against the Houston Astros, who advanced to their third Fall Classic in five years by toppling the Boston Red Sox. One thing is for certain about this series: no matter what happens, a member of the Snitker family is going to get a championship ring.
FanSided

Tyler Matzek saved Brian Snitker after Luke Jackson almost cost the Braves again

Luke Jackson got the Atlanta Braves into yet another jam in the NLCS, but Tyler Matzek saved the team. The Atlanta Braves looked to be cruising to a victory in Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday night. However, they received quite the scare in the bottom of the seventh inning, as Luke Jackson was brought in by manager Brian Snitker to replace A.J. Minter.
fox5atlanta.com

Braves want World Series win for beloved manager Brian Snitker

Braves manager Brian Snitker has given his life the that Atlanta Braves organization. Players call him the heart and soul of the team. The series will be even more special because his son, Troy, will be coaching in the other dugout as the Astros hitting coach.
NESN

Braves’ Brian Snitker Explains Removing Ian Anderson Vs. Astros

Ian Anderson was dealing Friday night for the Braves in Game 3 of the World Series against the Astros. The Atlanta pitcher tossed five scoreless, hitless innings against Houston before Braves manager Brian Snitker removed Anderson from the game. It’s not uncommon to see managers pull pitchers from games despite...
FanSided

Braves’ Dylan Lee opener backfires almost immediately on Brian Snitker

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker’s decision to use Dylan Lee as opener for Game 4 did not go as he had hoped. Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker is no stranger to making debatable decisions thus far in the World Series, most notably pulling Ian Anderson in Game 3 despite carrying a no-hitter through five innings. The decision was not devastating, as Atlanta won 2-0.
semoball.com

'He is a lifer': Crosnoe remembers playing for Braves skipper Snitker

His allegiance belongs to the St. Louis Cardinals, but Cory Crosnoe occasionally dips his toes into Atlanta Braves fandom. Crosnoe played in the Braves’ farm system, so the retired Jackson Junior High principal is allowed to double-dip with National League impunity. The former Cape Central slugger rubbed elbows with some...
FanSided

Braves World Series: Why Snitker Made Right Decision in Pulling Ian Anderson

While the Atlanta Braves won Game 3 in the World Series to take a 2-1 lead in the series, the win didn’t come without some controversy. In what was a great evening for the Atlanta Braves and their fans to win a World Series game at home for the first time since 1995, a lot of the conversation after the game had little to do with the Braves’ win.
Marconews.com

One big happy family? Not for Snitkers as father, son duel in Braves-Astros World Series

HOUSTON — In any World Series, themes of resilience and perseverance and love will abound. You don’t navigate a 162-game season and three rounds of playoffs without them. Yet while those concepts exist more often on a visceral level, this 2021 World Series pitting the Atlanta Braves against the Houston Astros will house a pair of shining examples – one in each dugout.
dailycitizen.news

David Carroll: What I learned from Braves manager Brian Snitker

This is a column I should have written a long time ago, but with the Atlanta Braves in the World Series, now is the perfect time. It’s sort of a confessional, I guess. In March of 2016, I was at the Braves spring training site in Kissimmee, Florida. My family...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Despite stroke, Bobby Cox still a presence for Braves and manager Brian Snitker

Longtime Braves fans know Bobby Cox as one of the winningest managers in baseball history. But they may not know what happened in the decade since he retired that's kept Cox mostly away from games at Truist Park. In 2019 Bobby Cox had a stroke. But the legendary baseball figure remains influential with the team and close to Brian Snitker, the Braves’ current manager. In this week's Georgia Today, we explore how the Braves’ miracle season is in no small part due to their special bond.
ESPN

Atlanta Braves' bullpen delivers after Brian Snitker pulls Ian Anderson in Game 3

ATLANTA -- A.J. Minter made the jog from the right-center-field bullpen in Friday's sixth inning without realizing his teammate, Ian Anderson, began Game 3 of the World Series with five no-hit innings. Minter only learned that he took part in what might become an exceedingly rare feat after working around a hit by pitch and returning to his dugout.
