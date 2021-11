For better or worse, Penn State football has always been unique, long headlined by one man who became the connective tissue between generations of fans and players. Nothing about that is wrong, but nothing about it is normal. For comparison, Ohio State has had more head coaches since 2010 than Penn State has had since 1966. In a universe molded and shaped by change, Penn State had become one of the few remaining beacons of continuity and longevity.

PENN, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO