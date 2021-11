It looks like another sleepless night for Nuggets coach Michael Malone. Not only did his Nuggets (2-2) lose for the second straight night – this time a 122-110 loss to the Jazz - Nikola Jokic, last season’s Most Valuable Player, bumped knees with Utah center Rudy Gobert late in the second quarter. Jokic went down, clutching his right knee and was helped back to the locker room. He returned to the court at halftime, appearing to test out his mobility but did not return to the game. Malone said Jokic told him the knee felt a “weak,” and that’s when the coach decided to shut down his star for the night.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO