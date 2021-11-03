CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

New Zealand ratifies regional trade pact RCEP

By Syndicated Content
740thefan.com
 9 days ago

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand has ratified the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade deal, its minister...

740thefan.com

