Visual Art

Artist recognition

Weirton Daily Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGina Judy of Richmond, center, vice president of the Steubenville Art Association, was one of the five of eight...

www.weirtondailytimes.com

caldwelljournal.com

Visual artists competition

LENOIR, NC (October 22, 2021) — Artists in Alexander, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Watauga and Wilkes counties are invited to enter the 45th Annual Visual Artists Competition, a program of the Caldwell Arts Council. The competition will feature juror Lise Swennson and judge Rogelio Calvo. A total of $700 in cash prizes will be awarded, with a $400 Best of Show, $200 Second Place, $100 Third Place, and three Judge’s Merit Awards. Competition awards are made possible through the generous support of the Brush & Palette Club, Caron Baker and Jim Wike, and Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
Weirton Daily Times

Featured artist at the fort

The works of Jon Cooper of Toronto are on display during November as the Steubenville Art Association’s featured artist at Historic Fort Steuben’s Visitor Center, 120 S. Third St., Steubenville. Cooper is a retired art teacher with 35 years’ experience. “I credit this time of working with young students as a contributing factor in my use of animated characters and vivid colors in natural scenarios,” he noted, adding, “The goal of my paintings is to encourage the viewer to be interactive or at least enjoy the bright colors and amusing creatures depicted.” Cooper is a member of the SAA who has displayed his works in area art shows and at various venues. He and his wife, Marianne, are preparing to participate in the Steubenville Nutcracker Village and Advent Market festival inside the Visitor Center where there will be a model train display. They also will participate in the Steubenville Christmas parade on the Grand Theater float.
TORONTO, OH
pcrecordtimes.com

Artist in the shadow of Laramie Peak

Bonnie was raised in the shadow of Laramie Peak where she still resides. She currently is President of PCAG or the Platte County Art Guild which she has been a member of since 2007. She enjoys photography or wildlife and landscape while riding her ATV most of all, but also creates many different crafts and enjoys painting, not only canvas but anything that is paintable. Such as her Vintage Tins to her one of a kind “Shellhouettes”. Bonnie’s work was selected by “A Photo U” as Photo of the Week. She also won a peoples choice award in “Wyoming Lifestyle Magazine” where they also had written an article that was titled “WYOMING WOMEN” that featured her photos. Bonnie has also done the illustrations for 2 nonfiction books.
PLATTE COUNTY, WY
Addison Independent

Area gardens receive recognition

MIDDLEBURY — With COVID-19 restrictions in place, appreciating beautiful gardens has brought joy to many. Judges from the Middlebury Garden Club traveled many roads looking for gardens expressing great pleasure and happiness that were able to be viewed by the roadside. Four earned the club’s Roadside Awards. St. Stephen’s Episcopal...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Weirton Daily Times

Foundation recognized for advocacy

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio has been recognized for its advocacy and dedication to the visual health of children in Appalachian Ohio. Earlier this year, with the goal of increasing vision services to students in Appalachian Ohio, the foundation launched a mobile vision clinic through its I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund, partnering with Vision to Learn and the Ohio Optometric Association’s iSee program. The clinic travels to locations across the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio to provide vision exams and free eye glasses to children.
CHARITIES
realtree.com

A Knock on a Door, Permission, and an 18-Point Monster Buck

The days of driving down the road, seeing a deer in a field, and knocking on the landowner's door for permission to hunt are over, right? Not always. Kentucky hunter Ricky Daugherty tried it this season, and it paid off with a giant non-typical whitetail. Daugherty, of Hopkins County, was...
ANIMALS
#The 121st#The Community Arts Center
Weirton Daily Times

Community news from around the area

WEIRTON — The Weirton Ministerial Association will once again be hosting the community Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving day Nov. 25. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Greater Weirton Senior Citizens Center, located at 3425 Main St., Weirton. “This delightful time of sharing, which...
WEIRTON, WV
collegeofidaho.edu

Quick Action Earns Students Recognition

One day in September, two College of Idaho students were not expecting to need to think critically and respond quickly to aid a fellow student in distress, but that’s what happened to Jens Mahlangu and AaLea Kolb. For their actions, the pair earned the Life-Saving Award, presented by Ben Mosely,...
CALDWELL, ID
Weirton Daily Times

‘Mended Wings’ preserves Vietnam veteran’s story

STEUBENVILLE — There are 10 stories in Colin P. Cahoon’s “Mended Wings: The Vietnam War Experience Through the Eyes of Ten American Purple Heart Helicopter Pilots.”. Retired Presbyterian Minister Michael Bongart of Toronto is one of them. He’s chapter two, its title “Preordained.”. In the prologue of the book that...
MILITARY
Weirton Daily Times

Keeney named CVB director

WEIRTON — Rachel Keeney has been selected as the new executive director of the Top of West Virginia Convention and Visitors Bureau, according to an announcement by the board of directors Monday afternoon. Keeney comes to the organization after working in marketing and communications management at Carnegie Mellon University, where...
WEIRTON, WV
Weirton Daily Times

GFWC Follansbee 20th Century Club fall news includes awards

The GFWC Follansbee 20th Century Club met on Oct. 9 in the fellowship hall of the Follansbee Presbyterian Church when the annual art and crafts contest was held. The winners of the local clubs will be entered in the district contest, and the winners of the district will go on to the GFWC WV state arts and crafts contest. Emma Cross, left, chaired the contest. Winners were, from left, Carmel Esposito for her scrapbook; Diana Durst for her fun-fold greeting cards and in digital camera photography (black and white) people and landscape and digital camera photography (color) people and landscape; and Dorothy Hawkes won for her hand-stitched tablecloth. The next meeting will be held at 1 p.m. on Nov. 13.
FOLLANSBEE, WV
Weirton Daily Times

CCHS Band Boosters having ‘Basket Bonanza’

The Catholic Central High School Band Boosters have organized the second-annual “Basket Bonanza” with 100 percent online ticket sales under way through 2 p.m. sharp on Dec. 5. For information, visithttps://go.rallyup.com/basket-bonanza. The drawing will be live streamed on the Crusader Marching Band 21-22 Facebook Page on Dec. 5 at 2:15 p.m. In-person pickup instructions will be e-mailed to all winners. All winners will be posted on the Crusader Band 21-22 Facebook page. Prizes can be picked up at CCHS at 320 Westview Ave., Steubenville, in the cafeteria on Dec. 5 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. All proceeds will go to the Crusader Marching Band for proper equipment to transport instruments and gear safely in its new instrument trailer. With some of the prizes are, from left, Jillian Bucci, flute section leader; Miryam Gonzalez; Eleanor Stoutz, president and clarinet section leader; Isabella Inverso; Joseph Stetson, drum major; Joseph McFarland; Serena Terry, assistant drum major; Chica Asci, manager; Sam Johnston, director; and Rebecca Bolster, saxophone section leader.
HIGH SCHOOL
Weirton Daily Times

Brooke briefs

WELLSBURG — The Brooke County Public Library will be offering superhero-themed crafts to go from Monday through Nov. 13 in observance of Children’s Book Week, the theme for which is “Reading is a Super Power.”. Event to benefit annual toy drive. WELLSBURG — The Brooke County Deputy Sheriffs Association will...
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
Weirton Daily Times

Weirton Woman’s Club picks arts, crafts winners, talks fundraisers

WEIRTON — The Weirton Woman’s Club, a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs of West Virginia, met in October for an executive board meeting followed by the general meeting at noon at St. Nicholas Church. The inspiration was given by Kay Kempler and titled “Beyond Tomorrow’s Sunrise.”. The...
WEIRTON, WV
Weirton Daily Times

Literary department meets

The Literary Department of the Weirton Woman’s Club, a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs of West Virginia, met in September for its regular dinner and meeting at Undo’s Restaurant. Enid Williams, chairman of the literary department, welcomed members and guests. The inspiration was given by Barbara Raynolds, and the literary light was presented by Helen Gibson, who reviewed “Lilac Girls” by Martha Hall Kelly and “Atomic Habits” by James Clear. Sandra Robbins, program chairman, introduced Paul Zuros, executive director at Historic Fort Steuben. Zuros told stories about the valley, including the Death of the Gypsy King in Weirton, a Goldenseal article by Jane Kraina and Mary Zwierzchowski and the History of Holliday’s Cove by Mary Shakley Ferguson. A tentative spring basket drawing, to be held at the Mary H. Weir Public Library, was discussed. From left are Robbins, Zuros and Williams.
WEIRTON, WV
Weirton Daily Times

Students, staff and film crew collaborate on music video

WELLSBURG — Brooke County students of various ages were singing praises, literally, for Brooke County Schools Friday when they appeared for a music video aimed at promoting the school district. About 100 children from the county’s primary schools were bused to Brooke High School, where they joined teens there for...
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
Weirton Daily Times

Journeying on the path of leadership

Thursday evening and much of Friday saw the kick off of this year’s class of Leadership Ohio Valley. The program, organized by the Weirton Area Chamber of Commerce, is designed to introduce participants to various aspects of our community and encourage them to take a more active role. Full disclosure,...
WEIRTON, WV

