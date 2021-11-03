Artist recognition

Bonnie was raised in the shadow of Laramie Peak where she still resides. She currently is President of PCAG or the Platte County Art Guild which she has been a member of since 2007. She enjoys photography or wildlife and landscape while riding her ATV most of all, but also creates many different crafts and enjoys painting, not only canvas but anything that is paintable. Such as her Vintage Tins to her one of a kind “Shellhouettes”. Bonnie’s work was selected by “A Photo U” as Photo of the Week. She also won a peoples choice award in “Wyoming Lifestyle Magazine” where they also had written an article that was titled “WYOMING WOMEN” that featured her photos. Bonnie has also done the illustrations for 2 nonfiction books.

PLATTE COUNTY, WY ・ 11 DAYS AGO