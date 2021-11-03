CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nov. 3 - Michael J. Hicks: Who can fix our supply chain issues?

By Michael Hicks
 3 days ago

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg received a great deal of criticism lately for taking paternity leave. It is a time of snarled port traffic, understocked grocery shelves and growing worry about supply chains. I think these critiques are in bad faith and unworthy of an intellectually confident political movement. But, that’s...

