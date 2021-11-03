CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POCO M4 Pro 5G's first images, specifications leaked before November 9 launch

By Anvinraj Valiyathara
gizmochina.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe POCO M4 Pro 5G will be announced at 20:00 PM (GMT+8) on Nov. 9 through a global launch event. Reports have revealed that it will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 5G that debuted in China. Ahead of the launch, Vietnamese publication ThePixel.vn (via) has shared some...

www.gizmochina.com

