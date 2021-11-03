CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China opposes U.S. revocation of China Telecom license

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China “resolutely opposes” Washington’s revocation of...

KTSA

Is China preparing for a war against America?

While Biden’s military focuses on naming U.S navy ships after a gay rights leader and christened it by a transgender veteran, China’s military has built mockups in the shape of a U.S. aircraft carriers and other U.S. warships. For the last few months there has been a lot of concern about China attacking Taiwan, but are they also plotting an attack on the US? Lars talks about some disturbing new information that could mean just that, with Dr. Weifeng Zhong who is a Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

Now is the time to press China on Taiwan

China is highly unlikely to invade Taiwan before the conclusion of the February 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. China is also highly unlikely to invade Taiwan before it has repaired its challenged relationship with the European Union. That gives the United States a window of one to two years to boost...
FOREIGN POLICY
CNBC

Xi says China is ready to work with U.S. on condition of 'mutual respect'

"Right now, China-U.S. relations are at a critical historical juncture," Xi said, according to a letter addressed to the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, a New York-based non-profit. Qin Gang, China's ambassador to the U.S., read the letter in English to attendees of the committee's annual gala, which was livestreamed...
FOREIGN POLICY
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

China’s leader Xi warns against ‘Cold War’ in Asia-Pacific

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Thursday against letting tensions in the Asia-Pacific region cause a relapse into a Cold War mentality. His remarks on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum came weeks after the U.S., Britain and Australia announced a new security alliance in the region which would see Australia build nuclear submarines. China has harshly criticized the deal.
POLITICS
Reuters

Biden signs legislation to tighten U.S. restrictions on Huawei, ZTE

WASHINGTON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday signed legislation to prevent companies like Huawei Technologies Co (HWT.UL) or ZTE Corp (000063.SZ)that are deemed security threats from receiving new equipment licenses from U.S. regulators. The Secure Equipment Act, the latest effort by the U.S. government to crack...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

China’s nuclear arsenal is growing. What does that mean for U.S.-China relations?

The Defense Department’s annual report on China’s military power assessed that its nuclear arsenal could quadruple by 2030. Last week’s report also confirmed that China is building three missile-silo fields, which analysts expect to account for a significant increase in the projected warhead stockpile. China is modernizing, diversifying and expanding...
POLITICS
eenews.net

U.S. and China announce climate deal

GLASGOW, Scotland — China and the United States surprised the world today with a joint deal on climate change, this time focused on steps the world’s two top emitters can take together this decade to avoid a tipping point on global warming. The announcement, made as United Nations climate talks...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

China and the U.S. pledge to work together on climate at COP26

Good morning! 🍩 Today we’re grateful for our editor Marisa Bellack, who brought donuts to The Post’s work spaces at COP26, the climate summit here in Glasgow, Scotland, which has been regrettably donut-free until now. Here's the latest:. China and the U.S. pledge to work together to cut emissions. The...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Times

U.S. sleepwalking in China's shadow

Twice in the last three months, President Joe Biden has said that America would defend Taiwan against a Chinese attack. His staff quickly corrected him on both occasions, saying that our policy toward China – “strategic ambiguity” – hasn’t changed. The Biden administration’s actions belie those words. Mr. Biden has...
FOREIGN POLICY
pbs.org

U.S. and China agree to framework to tackle climate issues

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The world’s top two carbon polluters, China and the United States, pledged Wednesday to increase their cooperation on climate action in a joint declaration issued at U.N. climate talks in Glasgow. In separate news conferences, Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua and U.S. counterpart John Kerry said...
ENVIRONMENT
Birmingham Star

China reacts with fury to US lawmakers Taiwan visit

China has responded angrily to a visit by a US delegation to Taiwan, warning Washington that it was ?playing with fire? by ?colluding? with pro-independence forces on the island during a period of high tensions with Beijing. The Chinese foreign ministry issued a strongly worded rebuke on Wednesday to the...
FOREIGN POLICY
wsgw.com

U.S. and China release new joint climate pledge

The U.S. and China released a joint agreement Wednesday affirming the two superpowers and adversaries would work together to combat the climate crisis, with urgency this decade. The agreement states that both nations, the world’s two largest greenhouse gas emitters, will establish a working group “which will meet regularly” to...
U.S. POLITICS
hngn.com

China Constructs a Dummy of U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier and Destroyer, Reportedly a Preparation for Possible Naval Clash

Chinese military personnel built models of a US Navy aircraft carrier and US vessels, probably for target practice. In a recently published article in MSN News, according to the USNI, a private, non-profit, professional military association, satellite images from China's northwest Xinjiang region appear to show a full-scale outline of a "Ford-class" aircraft carrier currently being built for the US Navy, as well as the shapes of at least two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers at a new target range complex in the Taklamakan Desert.
MILITARY
Reuters

U.S.-China climate pledge adds psychological lift

MELBOURNE, Nov 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The United States and China have given a bit of a lift to the United Nations COP26 gathering in Glasgow. The world’s two largest polluters issued a surprise joint statement on Wednesday pledging their resolve to “strengthen and accelerate climate action and cooperation”. It offers very little of what’s most important, namely a commitment to halve greenhouse-gas emissions by 2030 to restrict global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, but nevertheless provides something of a psychological boost.
U.S. POLITICS
740thefan.com

China’s Longi plans to set up more manufacturing plants overseas

BEIJING (Reuters) – Longi Green Tech, the world’s biggest monocrystalline silicon solar maker, is looking to set up more manufacturing plants overseas, aiming to seize a bigger market share and avoid hefty U.S. import tariffs. The Xi’an-headquartered Longji Green Technology Co has two offshore plants in Malaysia and Vietnam, accounting...
INDUSTRY

