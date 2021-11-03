Time to diversify the state’s economy

For generations, the narrative has been that West Virginia is a coal state. In the development of that narrative, communities have taken great pride in, truly, keeping the lights on for much of the country. The men and women who spent their lives providing for their families and the rest of...
The county is growing faster than the state and country, but rising labor costs and shortages are making it hard for local businesses to keep up. Leaders from some of the county’s largest industries, along with a business professor from a south side university, discussed the county’s economic outlook during a chamber luncheon Thursday in Franklin.
According to the Census Bureau’s Statistics of U.S. Business report released in May, well over half of Utah workers will be governed by the Biden Administration's vaccine and testing policy imposed on businesses with more than 100 employees.
According to retired adjutant general of the West Virginia National Guard James Hoyer, the task force assembled by the governor to boost the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic is now planning for its “next phase.”. In speaking with The State Journal, Hoyer said “We’re going to continue this interagency...
Rapidly rising crude oil and natural gas prices helped push Oklahoma Gross Receipts to the Treasury into uncharted territory in October, State Treasurer Randy McDaniel announced today. Gross receipts of $1.27 billion for October and $14.7 billion for the past 12 months set record highs yet again. Monthly receipts are...
CHARLESTON — With one-third of fiscal year 2022 completed, tax revenue collections in West Virginia continued to come in above estimates thanks to a booming energy sector. According to the state Department of Revenue and the Senate Finance Committee, tax collections for October came in at $381.8 million, which was 11.3 percent more than the $343 million revenue estimate for the month, giving the state a $38.7 million surplus for the month. It was also 7.3 percent more than October tax collections during the previous fiscal year.
The U.S. economy was weaker than expected in the third quarter, which is bad news for any American whose livelihood depends on strong economic growth and especially disappointing for the White House, which is struggling to reassure voters about the state of the economy amid rising prices and a historic supply crunch. Overall growth in the third quarter was 2%, a fair step down from rates of 4.5% and 6.7% the U.S. economy logged in the first and second quarters.
Though often described as a democracy, the United States is actually a constitutional federal republic, a group of states (as well as territories and a federal district) operating independently from each other under a unifying framework that limits each state’s power while affording it considerable social and economic autonomy. One way to compare states is […]
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A discussion about the state's job growth and economy was held on Monday afternoon. Gov. Ned Lamont joined executives from several leading companies on Monday to talk about Connecticut's economy and jobs status. A major part of the discussion focused on how to attract and...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After months of legislative gridlock, a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is expected to be signed into law by President Joe Biden.
The House of Representatives passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act late on Friday night, with six Democrats voting against and 13 Republicans voting for the proposed bill, according to CBS News.
So how will this legislation help the Pittsburgh region?
The Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce President Matt Smith said the area is ready with projects and to get people to work.
“We want to make sure that we receive a really robust share of this investment,” Smith said. “So I think that job creation number, it’s going to add jobs no matter what but I think the more investment that we can secure for Southwestern Pennsylvania, the more jobs it’s going to create right here in our backyard and we’re very focused on speaking as one region with one voice.”
Smith added that the one voice will be needed because our area will also be competing with all other local regions across the U.S. to get their jobs funded.
Israeli web development giant Wix is announcing plans to expand on Miami Beach by approximately 50% over the next three years, amid a larger push by Beach officials to diversify the city’s economy. Wix, which has called the Beach home since 2015, moved into its current offices at 1691 Michigan...
EXCLUSIVE: TheGrio spoke with White House officials and members of Congress to get the break down of federal dollars earmarked for Black farmers, clean water in Black communities, crime prevention, better housing and more. The White House and members U.S. Congress have been dropping hints that they are nearing a...
The Democrats’ $1.75 trillion social spending bill would massively increase fines imposed on employers for occupational hazards. President Biden’s vaccine mandate will be enforced through such penalties. Businesses with over 100 employees must ensure by Jan. 4 that their workers are either fully vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, according...
LONDON — U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has called on oil-producing nations to immediately increase crude supplies to mitigate the surging cost of living. On Thursday, oil cartel OPEC and its allies agreed to continue with their current output plan, deciding against loosening the taps despite U.S. pressure to help cool the market.
The federal government has canceled a multimillion-dollar deal with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions after its facilities were found to have produced millions of contaminated Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses. Emergent, which is based in Maryland, announced the news in an SEC filing on Thursday. The company said it would...
