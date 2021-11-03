Time to diversify the state’s economy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After months of legislative gridlock, a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is expected to be signed into law by President Joe Biden. The House of Representatives passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act late on Friday night, with six Democrats voting against and 13 Republicans voting for the proposed bill, according to CBS News. So how will this legislation help the Pittsburgh region? The Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce President Matt Smith said the area is ready with projects and to get people to work. “We want to make sure that we receive a really robust share of this investment,” Smith said. “So I think that job creation number, it’s going to add jobs no matter what but I think the more investment that we can secure for Southwestern Pennsylvania, the more jobs it’s going to create right here in our backyard and we’re very focused on speaking as one region with one voice.” Smith added that the one voice will be needed because our area will also be competing with all other local regions across the U.S. to get their jobs funded.

