Time to diversify the state’s economy

Weirton Daily Times
 3 days ago

For generations, the narrative has been that West Virginia is a coal state. In the development of that narrative, communities have taken great pride in, truly, keeping the lights on for much of the country. The men and women who spent their lives providing for their families and the rest of...

www.weirtondailytimes.com

Weirton Daily Times

Tasked for the state’s future

According to retired adjutant general of the West Virginia National Guard James Hoyer, the task force assembled by the governor to boost the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic is now planning for its “next phase.”. In speaking with The State Journal, Hoyer said “We’re going to continue this interagency...
pdjnews.com

State economy expands as energy prices surge

Rapidly rising crude oil and natural gas prices helped push Oklahoma Gross Receipts to the Treasury into uncharted territory in October, State Treasurer Randy McDaniel announced today. Gross receipts of $1.27 billion for October and $14.7 billion for the past 12 months set record highs yet again. Monthly receipts are...
Weirton Daily Times

October tax revenue numbers in West Virginia come in strong

CHARLESTON — With one-third of fiscal year 2022 completed, tax revenue collections in West Virginia continued to come in above estimates thanks to a booming energy sector. According to the state Department of Revenue and the Senate Finance Committee, tax collections for October came in at $381.8 million, which was 11.3 percent more than the $343 million revenue estimate for the month, giving the state a $38.7 million surplus for the month. It was also 7.3 percent more than October tax collections during the previous fiscal year.
biggerpockets.com

The State of the Economy: Approaching Your Investments in the Coming Year

Bryce Robertson, your “Real Estate Mate,” purchased his first mobile home park in 2015 with a net worth of -$50,000, with unseasoned credit and a mere $2,000 in the bank. Once Bryce closed that seemingly impossible deal, he knew that anything was possible and continued to grow his knowledge, experience, and wealth to become financially free within 2.5 years through U.S. mobile home park investing. Now Bryce had “cracked the code,” for real and figured out how to live the true American dream!
Iola Register

Economy’s good news

The U.S. economy was weaker than expected in the third quarter, which is bad news for any American whose livelihood depends on strong economic growth and especially disappointing for the White House, which is struggling to reassure voters about the state of the economy amid rising prices and a historic supply crunch. Overall growth in the third quarter was 2%, a fair step down from rates of 4.5% and 6.7% the U.S. economy logged in the first and second quarters.
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Largest and Smallest State Economies

Though often described as a democracy, the United States is actually a constitutional federal republic, a group of states (as well as territories and a federal district) operating independently from each other under a unifying framework that limits each state’s power while affording it considerable social and economic autonomy. One way to compare states is […]
CBS Pittsburgh

Congress Passes $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill, How It Will Impact Our Region

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After months of legislative gridlock, a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is expected to be signed into law by President Joe Biden. The House of Representatives passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act late on Friday night, with six Democrats voting against and 13 Republicans voting for the proposed bill, according to CBS News. So how will this legislation help the Pittsburgh region? The Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce President Matt Smith said the area is ready with projects and to get people to work. “We want to make sure that we receive a really robust share of this investment,” Smith said. “So I think that job creation number, it’s going to add jobs no matter what but I think the more investment that we can secure for Southwestern Pennsylvania, the more jobs it’s going to create right here in our backyard and we’re very focused on speaking as one region with one voice.” Smith added that the one voice will be needed because our area will also be competing with all other local regions across the U.S. to get their jobs funded.
Fox News

Democrats’ $1.75 trillion bill could massively increase fines against employers violating vaccine mandate

The Democrats’ $1.75 trillion social spending bill would massively increase fines imposed on employers for occupational hazards. President Biden’s vaccine mandate will be enforced through such penalties. Businesses with over 100 employees must ensure by Jan. 4 that their workers are either fully vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, according...
BUSINESS

