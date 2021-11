The Euro has fallen again during the trading session on Thursday, as the European Central Bank ponders whether or not to do anything.The market has been paying close attention to the Federal Reserve and the fact that the Fed is going to be tapering, while the ECB still has no idea what it is going to do. That should continue to drive the US dollar higher, as interest rates are starting to spike in multiple bond markets.

CURRENCIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO