When joints flare up in people with rheumatoid arthritis and related diseases, the joints involved are often the same as those affected before. For example, if arthritis started in the right knee, it is much more likely to flare there than in the left knee, even if the arthritis had been in remission for years. As a result, each patient develops a highly individual disease pattern. But why this happens has remained a mystery.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO