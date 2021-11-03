GBP/USD snaps three-day fall above 1.3600 on Brexit, BOE chatters, Fed eyed

China Trade (Oct) – 09/11 – recent China trade numbers have proven to be much more resilient in recent months, despite disruption at Chinese ports, and the various lockdown restrictions that had affected a lot of the country over the course of Q3 and given recent weak retail sales numbers it’s still clear that demand in the Chinese economy has been slowing in recent months. A lot of the improvements in the numbers have been as a direct consequence of the disruptions to global supply chains as retailers bring forward their pre-Christmas order spend in order to ensure delivery in time for the Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Christmas periods. In September Chinese exports rose by 28.1%, a three-month high and well above expectations of 21.5%. Imports, on the other hand, slowed sharply, almost halving from the September levels of 33.1% to 17.6%, largely due to the various power cuts and production shutdowns of China’s heavy industries during that month, in response to the sharp rises seen in energy markets, which made carrying on trading economically unviable. This should improve in October with a rebound to 26.9% expected while exports growth is forecast to remain steady at 21.5%.

