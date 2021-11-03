CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/USD snaps three-day fall above 1.3600 on Brexit, BOE chatters, Fed eyed

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBP/USD refreshes intraday top, extends bounce off three-week low. UK PM Johnson downplays Brexit-led fishing row with France ahead of Thursday’s talks in Paris. Markets rethink over BOE rate hike calls, UK prints highest virus-led death toll since February. UK/US data to entertain buyers ahead of key Fed verdict....

FXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Strength of BoE pushback against higher rates hits the pound – MUFG

The pound has continued to trade at weaker levels following yesterday’s dovish Bank of England (BoE) policy surprise which triggered a sharp repricing of rate hike expectations for the coming years. Economists at MUFG Bank expect the GBP to suffer further downside motion if the “Old Lady” fails to respond to higher inflation.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Bears eye 1.3400 following BoE disappointment

GBP/USD has gone into a consolidation phase following Thursday's slump. Bank of England disappointed GBP bulls by leaving policy rate unchanged. GBP/USD seems to have turned oversold in the near term. The British pound has suffered heavy losses on Thursday and GBP/USD registered its largest one-day decline in more than...
BUSINESS
The Independent

EU, UK seek new NIreland deal to stave off Brexit trade war

The top negotiators of the European Union and recently departed Britain sought a belated renegotiated deal Friday on how trade in Northern Ireland should be dealt with amid signs that increasingly acrimonious relations could lead to a trade war. On top of the dispute on how to smooth the trade in goods in the UK's Northern Ireland, where the complicated Brexit deal has left the region also in the EU's single trading zone, both sides are fighting over symbolically important UK fishing licenses off France The U.K.'s post-Brexit negotiator David Frost was meeting with his EU counterpart Maros Sefcovic...
ECONOMY
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Gets Hammered After BOE Sits Still

The British pound got absolutely hammered during the trading session on Thursday as the Bank of England has decided to pass on the idea of raising interest rates. That being said, it is possible that they do it relatively soon anyway, it just seems that perhaps the market was trying to price those hikes in ahead of time. The 1.35 level has offered a significant amount of support, and the most recent bounce from that area was rather impressive. However, we also have the jobs number coming out on Friday, and that of course would have a major influence on what happens here.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

MARKET WRAP: FTSE closes above 7,300, GBP sinks for second day after BoE

FTSE closes above 7,300 for the first time since Feb 2020. Nonfarm Payrolls smashes expectations, upward revisions. GBP trades lower for the second day after BoE surprise. Investing.com – The FTSE 100 edged higher on Friday and closed above 7,300 for the first time since February 2020 as strong Nonfarm Payrolls and a less hawkish than expected Bank of England on Thursday continue to support UK stocks.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Federal Reserve patience calms markets

Fed taper promises higher US rates later or sooner. US payrolls indicate the economy is strong into the 4th quarter. USD/JPY ends the week near the low side of its three-week range. FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts a weak negative trend. The Federal Reserve announcement that it was ending, gradually, its...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

XAU/USD at near-two month highs, bulls eye retest of $1830

Spot gold hit its highest level in nearly two months above $1815 in recent trade, boosted as US yields drop. The precious metal has pulled off an impressive recovery from Thursday lows around $1760. Spot gold (XAU/USD) hit two-month highs on Friday, printing highs in the $1815.00s, slightly above the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

The week ahead: UK Q3 GDP, US CPI, Rivian IPO, M&S, persimmon, AstraZeneca and Disney earnings

China Trade (Oct) – 09/11 – recent China trade numbers have proven to be much more resilient in recent months, despite disruption at Chinese ports, and the various lockdown restrictions that had affected a lot of the country over the course of Q3 and given recent weak retail sales numbers it’s still clear that demand in the Chinese economy has been slowing in recent months. A lot of the improvements in the numbers have been as a direct consequence of the disruptions to global supply chains as retailers bring forward their pre-Christmas order spend in order to ensure delivery in time for the Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Christmas periods. In September Chinese exports rose by 28.1%, a three-month high and well above expectations of 21.5%. Imports, on the other hand, slowed sharply, almost halving from the September levels of 33.1% to 17.6%, largely due to the various power cuts and production shutdowns of China’s heavy industries during that month, in response to the sharp rises seen in energy markets, which made carrying on trading economically unviable. This should improve in October with a rebound to 26.9% expected while exports growth is forecast to remain steady at 21.5%.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Bulls nowhere to be found, lower lows at sight

The US Federal Reserve announced the beginning of the end of the pandemic financial support. The upcoming week will bring fresh inflation figures for the US and the EU. EUR/USD steadily approaches 1.1500 and is poised to lose the level. A tumultuous week ended with the EUR/USD pair trading at...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

BOE's Tenreyro: Monetary policy should not try to offset short-lived shocks

"I expect supply-chain bottlenecks to fade next year," Bank of England (BOE) policymaker Silvana Tenreyro said on Friday, as reported by Reuters. "Labour market uncertainty is the main short-term uncertainty I focus on." "Monetary policy should not try to offset short-lived shocks, but central banks are in trade-off territory." "Labour...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Rallying equities saved the day, but that may not last

Soaring US indexes limit AUD/USD decline, despite the greenback’s broad strength. Central banks put their efforts into cooling down rate hike expectations. AUD/USD at the brink of turning bearish in the long term. The AUD/USD pair entered a corrective spiral in these last few days, ending the week just below...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD's correction's life-line jeopardize by US NFP beat

Nonfarm Payrolls beat expectations and supports the US dollar, weighing on an already damaged pound. GBP/USD remains better offered on the outcome as markets weigh the central bank divergences. US September Nonfarm Payrolls arrived as +531K vs. the expected +425K and weighs on cable. GBP/USD has been on the back...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY falls to test weekly lows around 113.50 despite upbeat US data

October US employment report surpasses expectations. US dollar weakens as Treasury yields decline despite employment data. USD/JPY remains sideways, now testing the lower bottom. The USD/JPY peaked at 114.02 following the US employment report and then turned to the downside. Recently it bottomed at 113.48, the lowest level in three...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD sits firm in the key 1.2450 resistance post US and Canadian jobs data

USD/CAD holds in the 1.2450s following a positive outcome for both the US Nonfarm Payrolls and Canadian jobs data. Technically, the pair is attempting a test of critical resistance and is bound by the 1.2420s and 1.2480s. USD/CAD is on the back foot again following the US Nonfarm Payrolls beat...
MARKETS
DailyFx

USD, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Price Action Set-Up

USD: Now that the long-awaited Fed taper decision is here, the focus will turn to the rate outlook for 2022. However, while NFP tends to garner traders attention each month given the implications for Fed policy, in light of the Fed’s decision out of the way, I would expect a more muted affair for today’s NFP. Unless of course, the jobs report deviates notably from consensus.
MARKETS

